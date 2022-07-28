ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore top East Texas team in SWJCFC polls

By Caleb Beames
KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens Hornets are ready to return to compete in 9-4A DI, also known as the District of Doom. Athens was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
ATHENS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dealyn Evans, 4-star DL in class of 2024 out of Texas, announces SEC commitment

Dealyn Evans, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) has become the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Texas A&M. Evans was recruited to the Aggies by Elijah Robinson, Terry Price and TJ Rushing. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and is ranked the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class, and No. 33 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy coach excited to see young players contribute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Red Raiders head coach Joe Willis said he is excited to see young players be able to contribute to the team in this upcoming season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Tyler, TX
Sports
Kilgore, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Kilgore, TX
Sports
City
Cisco, TX
Tyler, TX
Football
Kilgore, TX
Football
Tyler, TX
College Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
CBS19

Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series

LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#College Football#American Football#Swjcfc#The Kilgore Rangers#Northeastern Oklahoma A M
101.5 KNUE

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
TYLER, TX
thingstodopost.org

5 Top-Rated Hotels in Jacksonville, Texas

Discover the best hotels in Jacksonville, Texas including Best Western Jacksonville Inn, La Quinta by Wyndham, Jacksonville TX, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville, an IHG Hotel, Trade Wind Motel, Best Western Jacksonville Inn. 1. Best Western Jacksonville Inn. 1659 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 1 (800) 568-8520. Excellent.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thingstodopost.org

The 7 best hotels in Lindale, United States

Discover the best hotels in Lindale, Texas including Best Western Lindale Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lindale, Hampton Inn Lindale/Tyler, Comfort Suites Lindale - Tyler North, Best Western Lindale Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lindale, An IHG Hotel, Motel 6 Lindale. 1. Best Western Lindale Inn.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday

A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 6 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran

Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies

East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked. Shirey said dental health care is overlooked because it is slow to progress, and in most cases, the dogs do not act differently, even with infections. “The whole time the dog is eating soft food, wagging its tail, wanting to get attention,” Shirey said.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy