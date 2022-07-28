Kilgore top East Texas team in SWJCFC polls

www.kltv.com
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens Hornets are ready to return to compete in 9-4A DI, also known as the District of Doom. Athens was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dealyn Evans, 4-star DL in class of 2024 out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Dealyn Evans, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) has become the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Texas A&M. Evans was recruited to the Aggies by Elijah Robinson, Terry Price and TJ Rushing. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and is ranked the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class, and No. 33 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.
KLTV
Tyler Legacy coach excited to see young players contribute
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Red Raiders head coach Joe Willis said he is excited to see young players be able to contribute to the team in this upcoming season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
Former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, trains to be more explosive for the Lamar Cardinals
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Everyone is gearing up for football season, including former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, who was back in Tyler this week, getting some work in, before he heads back down to Beaumont, to prepare for his first season with the Lamar Cardinals. Griffin, who had a solid freshman season in the […]
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Longview 10U Baseball going to the World Series
LONGVIEW, Texas — They've been working hard all season long. And now, that dedication is paying off for the Longview 10U baseball team. The group of talented young players will go to North Carolina next week to participate in the World Series. The entire experience seems surreal to the 10 year-old kids, and they were beyond excited to talk all about it.
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)
Traffic affected after a major crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Traffic delays were reports after a major accident in Tyler. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place on S. Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd. at around 7:25 p.m. [...]
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Jacksonville, Texas
Discover the best hotels in Jacksonville, Texas including Best Western Jacksonville Inn, La Quinta by Wyndham, Jacksonville TX, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville, an IHG Hotel, Trade Wind Motel, Best Western Jacksonville Inn. 1. Best Western Jacksonville Inn. 1659 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 1 (800) 568-8520. Excellent.
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Lindale, United States
Discover the best hotels in Lindale, Texas including Best Western Lindale Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lindale, Hampton Inn Lindale/Tyler, Comfort Suites Lindale - Tyler North, Best Western Lindale Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lindale, An IHG Hotel, Motel 6 Lindale. 1. Best Western Lindale Inn.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Smith County commissioners held a courthouse workshop Monday to discuss a proposed bond for building a new Smith County courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall who is asking Gilmer residents to voluntarily...
KLTV
City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday. 1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. 2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 3....
KLTV
Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
SPECIAL REPORT: Elvis in East Texas | Where did the King of Rock and Roll perform in the Pineywoods?
GLADEWATER, Texas — The "King of Rock and Roll has been trending recently thanks to the new biopic “Elvis“ in movie theaters across in the nation. It takes some East Texans back to the days when he shook, rattled and rolled through the area -- leaving behind many memories in their hearts.
KLTV
Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. Updated: 6 hours ago. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft...
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
KLTV
Longview ISD students to receive free school supplies
East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked. Shirey said dental health care is overlooked because it is slow to progress, and in most cases, the dogs do not act differently, even with infections. “The whole time the dog is eating soft food, wagging its tail, wanting to get attention,” Shirey said.
