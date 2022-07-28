Mayor, County Spar Over Jail Handling, Release Of Arrestees

www.sfgate.com
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Official Accused Of Living Out Of State
Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials...
SFGate
Man Arrested In East Palo Alto Slaying
A man suspected in an East Palo Alto killing Friday night was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday. Darnell McKean, 47, was taken into custody in the Mission District at about 6:10 p.m., East Palo Alto police said in news release Saturday night. McKean is suspected of stabbing to death...
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation
(BCN) — Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro. Javier […]
San Jose mayor says sorry for COVID exposure
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he shook hands and spoke closely to a dozen people. “Mayor Liccardo began experiencing symptoms (Thursday) afternoon, and tested immediately,” Esmeralda Bautista, spokesperson for Liccardo, told San José Spotlight. “He learned he was positive and immediately left City Hall.”
San Jose advocates say early release doesn’t equal violent crime
Polarizing pandemic-era policies aimed to help depopulate the jails are expiring at the end of July—but the debate over their effectiveness is still alive. The state enacted a zero bail policy and citation and release orders near the start of the pandemic to limit the spread of COVID-19 in jails. Zero bail allows low-level offenders to be released while waiting for their court dates. Citation and release orders allow law enforcement to issue citations for nonviolent crimes instead of arrests. Nearly a third of Santa Clara County’s jail population has been released since the pandemic began— the majority being individuals awaiting trial.
SFGate
Man Indicted On Suspicion Of Multiple Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges
A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd time in 3 months
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Thursday. Liccardo also contacted the virus on May 23, just more than two months ago. “I regret to report that I’ve just tested positive for COVID—again,” he said in a tweet. “Symptoms are minor, with intermittent grumpiness. My […]
SFGate
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
Silicon Valley
Laurie Houts cold case: Tech exec extradited, faces third trial in Mountain View killing
SAN JOSE — A tech CEO who was prosecuted twice in the 1990s for the death of South Bay computer engineer Laurie Houts — with trials that both ended in hung juries — is back in the Bay Area facing a third set of charges based on updated DNA analysis and a new review of the case that authorities said more firmly linked him to the killing.
SFGate
Man Shot, Killed Just East Of Stockton
A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were working with the county's medical examiner's office to provide a positive identification of the victim. Residents were alerted that South Gillis Road between...
sfstandard.com
What Drug Users in SF Think of the Police Crackdown on Possession
Akisha Rankin was smoking fentanyl off a piece of tinfoil near San Francisco’s Civic Center BART station earlier this month when two police officers approached and ticketed her for drug paraphernalia possession. “They just gave me the ticket,” Rankin said, adding that she had never before received such a...
East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers
Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor....
Update: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO -- A man suspected in a fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto Friday night was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday. Darnell McKean, 47, was taken into custody in the Mission District at about 6:10 p.m., East Palo Alto police said in news release Saturday night. McKean is suspected of stabbing to death Mario Ventura, 50, on July 29 during an argument at a residence on the 1900-block of Cooley Street. East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said McKean would be booked into San Mateo County jail on murder charges. Liu said the arrest was made with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the Atherton Police Department, Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County Gang Task Force and the San Francisco Police Department. It is the fourth homicide of the year in East Palo Alto, according to Liu.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the East Palo Alto police department by sending anonymous e-mail to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text to (650) 409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
svvoice.com
SCPD Phone Scam Warning
The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) issued a warning earlier this week after receiving reports of a phone scam that involved the department. The scammers are pretending to be lieutenants within SCPD. Several people have called the department saying they received a call from a man. The man says he...
Brazen, unmasked thieves steal Caltrans fencing in Oakland
OAKLAND - A brazen daytime theft of fencing panels in Oakland earlier this week has been caught on video. The cellphone video showed thieves hammering bolts to remove wrought iron fence panels. Witnesses saw three men stealing the panels and a woman serving as a look-out.It happened on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. just under the I-880 freeway in Oakland, not far from Fruitvale Ave."As me and my son are talking, we started hearing loud clangs," said Everardo Rodriguez Sr., owner of Bay Restorators. The theft happened right in front of his business. Rodriguez Sr. immediately called the police as his son...
Helicopter assists with fire in Los Altos Hills
Fire crews are responding to a fire in Los Altos hills, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon. Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road. The post Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal sheriff orders raid on Indiana Batmobile garage, allegedly as favor for friend
Holy political favors, Batman! That's the allegation against San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos for sending a four-man team across the country last week, to raid the garage that builds Batmobiles.
