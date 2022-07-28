ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

SJC: sex abuse suit against Diocese of Springfield can proceed

By MARK PRATT
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police searching for missing man

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen sometime around July 13. Police describe him as having salt and pepper colored hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing brown pants. Anyone...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Verizon School Rocks Backpack giveaway benefits local students

Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day. This week, we're getting answers from Aaron Vega, Holyoke’s Planning and Economic Development Director, on economic development in the city, the new 'Explore Holyoke' website, and the city’s growing marijuana industry. A Nice End To July With Big Heat...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Greenwich Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in Springfield early Monday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the fire was first reported at a vacant home on Greenwich Street around 4 a.m. The fire was quickly put out but crews remained on scene putting out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating crash on Amherst Road in Granby

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Granby were called to a crash on Amherst Road late Sunday night. When our crews arrived on-scene just before midnight, one car was seen in the bushes and trees and another car was seen across the street. Both vehicles appears to have sustained serious dangerous.
GRANBY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: July 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, the West Springfield Fire Department hosted their annual golf tournament at Wyckoff Country Club. it began with a siren starting at 11:00 Friday morning. The event, which benefits the West Springfield firefighters personnel club and the numerous...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sjc#Diocese#Sex Abuse#Priests#Catholic Bishop#Violent Crime#Wggb Wshm Ap#Roman Catholic
westernmassnews.com

1 person dead following motorcycle crash on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Chicopee. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were called to the Exit 3 on-ramp of I-391 south in Chicopee around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the operator, identified as 21-year-old Anthony...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield crews respond to crash on the Mass Pike

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -West Springfield Fire Department responded to a multiple-car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon. According to officials, four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee

A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver. Updated: 26 minutes ago. Sheriff Smith said Dep. Bustos was in the “ghost phase” of training, which is the final stage of training....
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police seeks public’s assistance in locating man that attempted to access another’s bank account

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man. Police told Western Mass news he used a counterfeit New Jersey license at multiple Citizen Bank locations to try to access someone else’s account. Police said the card had the victim’s identity on it, but had the suspect’s picture.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 people rescued after truck goes down Easthampton embankment

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency personnel were called to a technical rescue in Easthampton over the weekend after a truck went 30 feet down an embankment with two people trapped inside. Officials said crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove both occupants who were then extricated to safety...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Lottery agents busy, residents hopeful as Mega Millions drawing nears

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Excitement is building over a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight and they’re selling lottery tickets like crazy at one Chicopee gas station, where a woman won big back in 2017. “Lightning strikes twice maybe,” said Margarita Ayala, manager at Pride gas station...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, a serious car crash in Chicopee has residents advocating for increased driver safety, Several bills have been passed in recent days, and residents came together in Indian Orchard on Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. In this...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy