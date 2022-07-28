SJC: sex abuse suit against Diocese of Springfield can proceed

www.westernmassnews.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick Reads
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield
Circumcision protest held in West Springfield Saturday. Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton. Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton. Western Mass News at 6 p.m.
Pittsfield Police searching for missing man
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen sometime around July 13. Police describe him as having salt and pepper colored hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing brown pants. Anyone...
Verizon School Rocks Backpack giveaway benefits local students
Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day. This week, we're getting answers from Aaron Vega, Holyoke’s Planning and Economic Development Director, on economic development in the city, the new 'Explore Holyoke' website, and the city’s growing marijuana industry. A Nice End To July With Big Heat...
Crews battle fire on Greenwich Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in Springfield early Monday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the fire was first reported at a vacant home on Greenwich Street around 4 a.m. The fire was quickly put out but crews remained on scene putting out...
Police investigating crash on Amherst Road in Granby
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Granby were called to a crash on Amherst Road late Sunday night. When our crews arrived on-scene just before midnight, one car was seen in the bushes and trees and another car was seen across the street. Both vehicles appears to have sustained serious dangerous.
Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
Town by Town: July 29
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, the West Springfield Fire Department hosted their annual golf tournament at Wyckoff Country Club. it began with a siren starting at 11:00 Friday morning. The event, which benefits the West Springfield firefighters personnel club and the numerous...
1 person dead following motorcycle crash on I-391 in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Chicopee. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were called to the Exit 3 on-ramp of I-391 south in Chicopee around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the operator, identified as 21-year-old Anthony...
West Springfield crews respond to crash on the Mass Pike
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -West Springfield Fire Department responded to a multiple-car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon. According to officials, four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park
Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield. Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton. Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton. Western Mass News at 6 p.m.
Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee
A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville. Smith County deputy dies after struck outside patrol unit by intoxicated driver. Updated: 26 minutes ago. Sheriff Smith said Dep. Bustos was in the “ghost phase” of training, which is the final stage of training....
Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the man used a counterfeit U.S Passport Card at the Home Depot in Marlborough to access and make over $3000 in purchases to someone else’s account. According to...
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
Chicopee Police seeks public’s assistance in locating man that attempted to access another’s bank account
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man. Police told Western Mass news he used a counterfeit New Jersey license at multiple Citizen Bank locations to try to access someone else’s account. Police said the card had the victim’s identity on it, but had the suspect’s picture.
2 people rescued after truck goes down Easthampton embankment
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency personnel were called to a technical rescue in Easthampton over the weekend after a truck went 30 feet down an embankment with two people trapped inside. Officials said crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove both occupants who were then extricated to safety...
Lottery agents busy, residents hopeful as Mega Millions drawing nears
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Excitement is building over a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight and they’re selling lottery tickets like crazy at one Chicopee gas station, where a woman won big back in 2017. “Lightning strikes twice maybe,” said Margarita Ayala, manager at Pride gas station...
Sunday night news update
In this update, a serious car crash in Chicopee has residents advocating for increased driver safety, Several bills have been passed in recent days, and residents came together in Indian Orchard on Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast. In this...
