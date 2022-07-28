Radar captures huge flock of birds flying, fanning out

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – A huge flock of birds were captured on radar as they took off and fanned out in a circular pattern over the Houston, Texas area.

The National Weather Service released the radar footage on social media, posting: “Our radar managed to pick up some birds taking off this morning. Here’s a short radar gif in case you missed it.”

NWS Houston-Galveston recorded the flock on July 28th near Jersey Village in the Houston area.

