Radar captures huge flock of birds flying, fanning out
HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – A huge flock of birds were captured on radar as they took off and fanned out in a circular pattern over the Houston, Texas area.
The National Weather Service released the radar footage on social media, posting: “Our radar managed to pick up some birds taking off this morning. Here’s a short radar gif in case you missed it.”
NWS Houston-Galveston recorded the flock on July 28th near Jersey Village in the Houston area.
