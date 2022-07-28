Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves

www.cbs46.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
Future of Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville not as clear as many think
There has been a lot of talk around the potential movement of the annual Georgia/Florida game played every year in Jacksonville. Chip Towers of AJC says, not so fast my friend.
Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision...
CBS 46
ATLive returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 11 and 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AMB Sports & Entertainment’s ATLive music festival will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 11 and 12. This year’s festival will be headlined by rock legend Billy Joel and country superstar Chris Stapleton. It will also feature Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow and Miranda Lambert. Billy...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
Auburn football: Potential positive sign Bo Hughley is flipping from Georgia
Auburn football just had its signature recruiting event, Big Cat Weekend, to conclude the month of July. It may be set to do its job, as the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 13 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 player in Georgia could be flipping from Georgia to the Plains.
Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”
CBS 46
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
CBS 46
Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after a trip to the chiropractor is now hoping for a fresh start in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen’s family says she almost died after getting a routine adjustment. She has been in the hospital for more than a month. Her mother,...
City of Atlanta among finalist for 2024 Democratic National Convention
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is one of four finalist cities vying for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. That convention could have a big impact on Atlanta’s economy and on Georgia politics. Mayor Andre Dickens led Democratic National Committee delegates off a bus and through a phalanx...
Albany Herald
Pioneering architectural model builder Leland King remembered as 'best of best'
ATLANTA — Leland Drew King, an Atlanta-based architectural model builder and third-eldest son of celebrated civil rights attorney C. B. King died of natural causes recently at his southwest Atlanta home. He was 66. King was a pioneering architectural model builder, spending his last 30 years with architect and...
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
Delta now offering flights to Israel, Tahiti from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
ATLANTA — Delta has now expanded its reach as it announced flights from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will now allow passengers to travel nonstop to Tel Aviv and Tahiti, the airline announced. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Bake Girl Magic visits CBS 46!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bake Girl Magic might be the closest thing Atlanta baking has to a supergroup. Tasha Taylor of Sugar Hi Sweet Eats ‘n Treats and Christina Bjorn of Not Your Nana’s Bakery first teamed up for Netflix’s Sugar Rush competitive baking show. The pair frequently team up for television and live appearances such as Sugar Rush, Food Network’s The Big Bake and the Dessert Rush festival.
WXIA 11 Alive
Scattered showers pass through metro Atlanta | Live updates
ATLANTA — Summer storms are making their way across metro Atlanta Friday. However, the high rain chances will be reserved for areas of far North Georgia, closer to the Tennessee and North Carolina state lines. Metro Atlanta could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. 11Alive will track the rain...
theatlanta100.com
Will Georgia get a new railroad hub?
If you looked at a route map for Amtrak in 1972 compared to today, you’d find not much is different. But the train company wants to change that with “Amtrak Connect US,” a $75 billion expansion plan that will add new train lines and hubs so the rest of the country has better connectivity, resembling that found in the Northeast.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best family-friendly breweries in metro Atlanta
While craft breweries may be known for their unique varieties of beer, they are also known for their spacious outdoor areas that are great for relaxing with the family. Ditch the babysitter and spend your next picnic at one of these craft breweries in and around Atlanta that offer something for all ages.
