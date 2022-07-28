'The Talk' Host Natalie Morales to Star in Soap Opera Role

popculture.com
Popculture
'Dancing the Stars': Tyra Banks Speaks out on Alfonso Ribeiro Being Named Co-Host
Tyra Banks will no longer host Dancing With the Stars solo, and now she's speaking out about her new co-host. On Wednesday night, Alfonso Ribeiro was publicly revealed to be joining the dance competition as a new emcee alongside Banks. The two previously worked together on several episodes of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Banks looked back on those times when speaking out on the news.
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan Tease What’s Coming Up on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ — WATCH
For the first time since their characters parted ways on “The Bold and the Beautiful” after being shot by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in an alleyway, actors Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan reunited on-screen during the Friday, July 29 episode of CBS’ “The Talk.”. The...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
People
CNN Early Start Anchor Laura Jarrett Welcomes Daughter June Tahay: 'Big Appetite and a Big Voice'
Laura Jarrett's family just got a little bit bigger!. The CNN Early Start co-anchor and her husband Tony Balkissoon welcomed daughter June Tahay on Sunday, July 17, at 9:22am, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The new bundle of joy's name is a mashup of the women in their family —...
Popculture
'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season
Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
‘The View’: Guest Co-Host Speaks Out About Talk Show’s Latest Ratings
Late last week, long-time “The View” guest co-host Ana Navarro shares her thoughts about the daytime talk show’s latest TV ratings. While sharing an article from The Wrap that states “The View” Bahamas Vacation led to the most-watched show in three months, Ana Navarro declared, “Thanks to the View-ership!”
Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50
Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
Popculture
'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'
CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show
Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists. She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.
Are 'Today' Co-Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Friends or Rivals?
The Today Show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been working together for quite some time now. Despite how happy they both appear to be as they collaboratively interview celebrities and report on trending news, fans are convinced the two secretly dislike each other behind the scenes. What’s happening between Kotb and Guthrie?
Tisha Campbell Talks ‘Rediscovering’ Herself After Divorce From Duane Martin
Actress Tisha Campbell is opening up about her journey to “rediscover” herself in the wake of her divorce from Duane Martin after nearly 30 years of marriage. Campbell recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote her new Netflix show, Uncoupled. The series stars Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael, a man whose life has turned upside down after separating from his partner of 17 years.
The Real Reason Why Howie Mandel Missed Part of America's Got Talent Last Night
America’s Got Talent started out with all four of its regular judges on Tuesday night, but about two-thirds of the way through judge Howie Mandel went missing—for the second time this season!. When Howie first missed part of the episode back on June 14, host Terry Crews announced,...
Popculture
Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89
Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
ETOnline.com
'The Talk' Co-Host Natalie Morales to Appear on 'The Young and the Restless'
The Talk's Natalie Morales is showing off her acting chops. The co-host announced during Tuesday's show that she will be appearing in multiple episodes of CBS' longtime soap, The Young and the Restless. Morales won't be veering too far from her day job, as she'll play investigative reporter Talia Morgan,...
