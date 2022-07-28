Bad Daddy’s celebrates 15th anniversary with charity event

www.cbs46.com
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
CBS 46
Second GCPL Photo Annual Exhibition now taking submissions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Public Library’s second GCPL Photo Annual Exhibition is taking submissions. This year’s theme is “Jumping Through Time,” a theme focusing on “broad interpretations of literal or altered timelines.” The exhibition is accepting submissions through Aug. 15. Entries...
CBS 46
Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events have taken place in the metro Atlanta area this weekend. Dozens of families received back-to-school supplies at the back-to-school backpack drive and block party hosted by prominent Streetz 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone and the BMW of South Atlanta on Sunday.
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
CBS 46
Barbershop provides free haircuts to help kids ‘look better and perform better’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With many back-to-school events happening in and around the metro Atlanta area, including a backpack drive in Union City, a Metropolitan Parkway barbershop provided school-aged children with school supplies and free haircuts. Many children lined up for the Atlanta City Gear “Cuts for Kids” event Sunday...
Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
CBS 46
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Georgia teen spreading message of unity through plant shop on wheels
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia teenager turned to plants to help her through the pandemic. Now, she has turned her passion into a business, a platform and found her own community along the way. In a pandemic world, when life went virtual, 15-year-old Azlin Dowling reached for something she...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
The Most Popular Things to Do in Atlanta This Weekend
Location: The Gifted Ferret, 1910 Eagle Dr Woodstock, GA 30189, Phone number(770) 693-5889. You can enjoy it inside and outside during the tastings, and no matter if you want to sit around our community table inside, walk around and mingle, catch some fresh air while sipping outside, shop the store and relax or break out a move on the dance floor after tasting, you're at the right place.
CBS 46
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
CBS 46
Black bear spotted wandering around downtown Gainesville Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Several black bear sightings in and around downtown Gainesville have been reported on Saturday, Gainesville Police Department officials confirmed. Officials say they’ve been made aware of the black bear sightings and there is no need to call 9-1-1. Officials warn to exercise caution and do...
theatlanta100.com
Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta
Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta’s culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County to distribute boxes of food, clear book bags, and school supplies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (ATLANTA NOW NEWS AT 10) — DeKalb County Government officials are working together with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 book bags filled with school supplies along with fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks on Saturday, July 30.
Casting Call: Models, babies & a block party this week
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
