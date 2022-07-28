Bengals sign HB Patrick, place HB Holyfield on injured list

local12.com
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Washington Commanders ‘concerned’ about Curtis Samuel’s conditioning
It’s NFL training camp season, which means you’ll hear countless stories about athletes who claim to be in the best
Los Angeles Rams 2022 win total: Hard not to like the defending champs
Needless to say, things worked out for the Los Angeles Rams last season. They made the big move in the offseason to bring in quarterback Matt Stafford from Detroit, and it paid off in the form of a Super Bowl title. This offseason they have done their best to keep...
Report: Jahzion Harris will be joining Rutgers football
Jahzion Harris seems to be heading to Rutgers football. After entering the transfer portal late last week, Harris appears to be on the verge of leaving Texas A&M. A report from On3 says that Harris is bound for the Rutgers football. Harris, who played his high school football at Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.) is a defensive end and a former four-star recruit. Last week, RutgersWire reported citing a source that Harris was likely to end up with Rutgers football. According to the report from On3, it is yet to be determined if Harris can suit-up this season for Rutgers football given the timing of his transfer: “Harris, who didn’t get into the portal prior to the May 1 deadline for immediate eligibility, will need a waiver in order to be eligible this season.” Adding Harris is big for Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano. With a need for edge rushers, Harris projects to quickly see the field whenever his eligibility issue is sorted out. RelatedGreg Schiano has been impressed with the 'really, really talented' Rachad Rochelle Last season as a freshman, Harris finished with four tackles and a sack in two games played.
Michigan football sends out official scholarship offers to 2023 recruits
Recruitniks know that just because a prospect is offered a scholarship doesn’t mean that it’s “committable.” Michigan Wolverines football and programs across the country prioritize different players, offer them scholarships, push some out of that pool to commit and sign an even fewer amount of recruits.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn't require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He won’t be paid while suspended, though he won’t lose as much as he would have if the NFL had its way. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:
