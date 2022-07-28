Illinois men convicted for poaching deer in Grant Co. in December

fox47.com
x1071.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
nbc15.com
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Friday night Dane County Deputies were investigating an incident of road rage on USH 12/STH 19 in the town of Springfield where a person was shot. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, while on the scene investigating, a vehicle hit a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant and Sergeant as well as their two squad cars.
nbc15.com
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Authorities did not provide any specifics on the investigation other than that one person was injured and had gone to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
fox47.com
Person shot in apparent road rage incident, lieutenant and sergeant struck by car
SPRINGFIELD CORNERS, Wis. — One person was injured in a shooting in northwestern Dane County Friday night, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. A deputy at the scene told News 3 Now the person was taken to a hospital for medical treatment; she said she believes the victim will survive.
x1071.com
Bellevue Man Sentenced For Death of Driver In Dubuque Accident
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver. 28 year old Tracy Kaune of Bellevue was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by 75 year old Lawrence Kruse of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death. The crash happened on August 15th, 2020 at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. A crash report says that Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge onto Wacker when Kaune ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into two other vehicles. Kruse died on September 9th, 2020 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a result of injuries in the accident.
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting driver
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting a driver on 22nd St just past Prince St. Police say Anya Alisha Badu was driving westbound on 22nd street when she cut in front of a female driver also traveling westbound. Badu reportedly got out of her vehicle, approached the female driver, and pepper sprayed her through the driver’s window of the vehicle.
point2homes.com
1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
Man thrown from boat on Lake Monona over weekend died from accidental drowning, medical examiner’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who drowned after being thrown from a boat in Lake Monona over the weekend. Crews found the body of Willie Colbert, 74, of Milwaukee, in the lake on Sunday. The day prior, he fell overboard after his boat hit a swell and turned sharply. Speaking to...
Hy-Vee offers update on potential launch date
The new Hy-Vee store is still on its way to completion, but company officials now have a better idea of when it will open.
Haunted Illinois Mental Hospital from Early 1900's to Reopen for Public Tours
Various areas of supposedly haunted hospital grounds which housed a mental facility dating back to the early 1900's can now be toured by those interested with a guide. Illinois is not short on sites that are said to be haunted. There are organized tours of some of the state’s most famous haunted locations which have tales of paranormal activities and ghost sightings. In the city of Galena there is a ghost walk where participants visit what were once buildings where mortuary preparation was provided.
Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair
Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".
