FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nonpartisan candidate Tim Parker is running for district 35 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he believes his district deserves the best. “I believe that we really need to focus on our children and their education as well as our community basics like police, fire, all those little pieces that we need, roads, that do the things that we need. We also have to keep our focus on our government, our local government, and that starts with a strong, healthy economy.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 22 HOURS AGO