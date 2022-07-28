Read on www.webcenterfairbanks.com
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years
(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison. A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday....
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Tim Parker runs for Alaska House district 35
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nonpartisan candidate Tim Parker is running for district 35 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he believes his district deserves the best. “I believe that we really need to focus on our children and their education as well as our community basics like police, fire, all those little pieces that we need, roads, that do the things that we need. We also have to keep our focus on our government, our local government, and that starts with a strong, healthy economy.”
Ruben McNeill, Jr. runs for Alaska House district 35
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Ruben McNeill, Jr. is running for district 35 in the Alaska House of Representatives. He said he is running because he feels that he has a message that will resound with the people of Alaska in these times. “I feel like my message for the time is one of American peril. I’m very concerned for what’s going on in the country, the direction that we’re headed. I’m very concerned for the direction the state is headed.”
Kevin McKinley runs for Alaska House seat 35
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Kevin McKinley is running for seat 35 in the Alaska House. He said he is running because he thinks a change is needed down in Juneau. “There’s a lot of things that we hear on the street that people are wanting and looking for, and I think that safety is one of them, public safety. Jobs is another big one, people looking for jobs or wanting jobs or doing projects. I think that those are really important.”
Ashley Carrick runs for Alaska House district 35
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Democrat Ashley Carrick is running for district 35 in the Alaska House. She said she is running because she wants to help plan for Alaska’s long-term future. “I want to see our community and our state thriving. I love Alaska. I tell people all the time, I’m all in for Alaska because I would rather be in this state on its worst day than anywhere else on it’s best day.”
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park. KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.
