ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles, Ravens celebrate second annual Mo Gaba Day, honoring inspirational superfan

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0T92_0gwTesDc00

Orioles, Ravens celebrate second annual Mo Gaba Day, honoring inspirational superfan 01:00

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's baseball and football teams on Thursday celebrated Mo Gaba Day, named after an inspirational teen who made his mark as a staple in the city's sports community.

The Orioles are playing a home game dedicated to Gaba against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday afternoon. The team posted memories with Gaba to mark the occasion.

Gaba, a 14-year-old Orioles superfan, was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2020, the day before he died on July 28, 2020 .

Baltimore's baseball team will welcome Gaba's mom, Sonsy, his friends, family, and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children's Center to celebrate his life and legacy at the game.

Gaba had battled cancer throughout his young life. His fourth bout with cancer had spread to his lungs and brain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWn26_0gwTesDc00
BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 09: Baltimore Orioles super fan Mo Gaba gets a hug from Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (10) on Kids' Opening Day on April 9, 2017 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. The New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 7-3. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gaba began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

He became a staple in the Baltimore sports community and was the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

After he died, the Baltimore Ravens filled an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium with cardboard cutouts of Gaba . They called it "Mo's Rows."

"We miss you Mo," the Ravens tweeted Thursday.

Lacie De Costa, the wife of Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, also tweeted to honor Gaba.

"You achieved the ultimate in your beautiful life," she said. "Thank you Mo! Rest easy and continue to watch over us."

Gaba was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo , he had this message for everyone: "If you want to be like me, just be yourself."

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid made a snarky (and correct!) comment to refute report that Patrick Mahomes is one-read QB

Arguably no one knows Patrick Mahomes — the quarterback — better than Andy Reid. The long-time Chiefs coach is the person who spearheaded the selection of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s the person who’s led the development of Mahomes into becoming a perennial Pro Bowler, an MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and one of the iron-clad faces of the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws first pitch at Pirates game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team

A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Rogers
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens risers and fallers: Who’s trending after the first week of training camp?

Just about every season in Owings Mills, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will brand a new team slogan on T-shirts for coaches and players. His message in 2022: “Come to work ready to work.” So far, so good. Over their first four days of full-team practices in training camp, the Ravens approached their preparations with good intentions. Every session seemed to provide more answers than questions. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle heads to Baltimore's bench on Saturday evening

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Mountcastle is not starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Mountcastle will take a break after Trey Mancini was shifted to first base and Terrin Vavra was named Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 253 batted balls this season, Mountcastle has accounted for a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles Hall Of Fame#The New York Yankees#The Baltimore Orioles#Getty Images
The Game Haus

Houston Astros Trade for Trey Mancini; Jose Siri to Tampa Bay

The Houston Astros have traded the Baltimore Orioles for Trey Mancini according to Dan Connolly. It is a part of a three-team trade with the Astros receiving Mancini and right-hander Jayden Murray. The Orioles will receive right-handers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott. Tampa Bay is the third team in the deal and will receive center fielder Jose Siri.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals when Deshaun Watson suspension should be announced

The Cleveland Browns have been awaiting word on a Deshaun Watson suspension for some time now, and a new report suggests a possible timetable for when final word could come. The NFL’s ruling, decided by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, could come early next week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. However, this is not a guarantee, and the league itself has no say in the timetable of the decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Verrin Vavra starting in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Vavra will take over designated hitting duties after Trey Mancini was positioned at first base and Ryan Mountcastle was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Tyler Mahle, Vavra's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Drury's 20th homer gives Red 3-2 win over Os, winning July

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Drury broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).″I was trying to stay on the fastball," Drury said. "I was a little bit late on one. I was trying to cover for the split. He threw the split and I barreled it."Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy