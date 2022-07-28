Orioles, Ravens celebrate second annual Mo Gaba Day, honoring inspirational superfan 01:00

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's baseball and football teams on Thursday celebrated Mo Gaba Day, named after an inspirational teen who made his mark as a staple in the city's sports community.

The Orioles are playing a home game dedicated to Gaba against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday afternoon. The team posted memories with Gaba to mark the occasion.

Gaba, a 14-year-old Orioles superfan, was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2020, the day before he died on July 28, 2020 .

Baltimore's baseball team will welcome Gaba's mom, Sonsy, his friends, family, and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children's Center to celebrate his life and legacy at the game.

Gaba had battled cancer throughout his young life. His fourth bout with cancer had spread to his lungs and brain.

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 09: Baltimore Orioles super fan Mo Gaba gets a hug from Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (10) on Kids' Opening Day on April 9, 2017 at Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. The New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 7-3. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gaba began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

He became a staple in the Baltimore sports community and was the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

After he died, the Baltimore Ravens filled an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium with cardboard cutouts of Gaba . They called it "Mo's Rows."

"We miss you Mo," the Ravens tweeted Thursday.

Lacie De Costa, the wife of Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, also tweeted to honor Gaba.

"You achieved the ultimate in your beautiful life," she said. "Thank you Mo! Rest easy and continue to watch over us."

Gaba was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo , he had this message for everyone: "If you want to be like me, just be yourself."