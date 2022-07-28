2023 Corvette Z06 shown off in Dearborn

www.pressandguide.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills company inks deal to build electric motors for pontoon boat maker
One Farmington Hills company wants to become the Tesla for boats. And CEO James Breyer thinks they have just the product to do it. Hercules Mobility Company, which operates in an industrial building on Halsted, originally began in 2018 as an operation to create electric motors. After crafting a test engine for a truck, the company set its sights on a part of the market not paid as much attention to: boats.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Mustang Mach-E police cruiser added to Dearborn fleet
Ford Motor Co. picked Dearborn as one of the cities to test out all-electric police vehicles recently. As part of the program, the city was given an all-electric Mach-E Mustang, free of charge, to be used in policing the city. Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and Ford...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
Mustang GT500 theft suspect didn't know helicopter was watching, led MSP to stolen Raptor
Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday that officers used a helicopter and several patrol cars to arrest three men suspected of stealing a new 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup, a Mustang GT500 and other vehicles. Local police alerted the Detroit Regional Communications Center about 9 p.m. Wednesday that people wearing ski masks had stolen some vehicles in Dearborn, and troopers raced to the site where the vehicles were spotted, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw told the Detroit Free Press. ...
Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — Ford Motor Company recently announced that it will be investing $160 million into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant as part of its efforts to invest $2 billion across Michigan. The company’s overall investment of $2 billion expects to generate 3,200 jobs across the state. Currently, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)
SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a car slammed into a home in Taylor. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat crashed into a home [...]
Detroit News
Robotics supplier Fanuc to expand in Auburn Hills
Fanuc America, a supplier of robotics and factory automation products, announced Friday it will expand its manufacturing and engineering operations in Oakland County to nearly 2 million square feet to meet increasing demand. The company, which opened a 461,000-square-foot engineering, production and storage facility in Auburn Hills in October 2019,...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Time-lapse video shows Second Avenue Bridge construction over I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – The time-lapse video in the player above shows construction on the Second Avenue Bridge in Detroit. Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday morning. This is Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge. The new Second Avenue...
13abc.com
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Transmission fluid stolen from gas station in Dearborn
Police were called to the Citgo Gas Station, 25350 Michigan Avenue, at about 4:15 p.m. July 15. When officers arrived at the scene they were told that a man, described as 25- to 35-years-old, with a thin build, weaning a red shirt and jeans, had attempted to return a used bottle of transmission fluid for a different kind, and was told he couldn’t since it was open.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
Supermarket News
Kroger automated e-grocery warehouses get under way in Dallas, Detroit
The Kroger Co. has officially launched a new Ocado Group-powered customer fulfillment center in Dallas and gone live with another in the Detroit area under its four-year-old partnership with the United Kingdom-based online grocery specialist. Kroger said Thursday that the 350,000 square-foot robotic warehouse in Dallas, announced in September 2019,...
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
