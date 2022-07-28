2023 Corvette Z06 shown off in Dearborn

One Farmington Hills company wants to become the Tesla for boats. And CEO James Breyer thinks they have just the product to do it. Hercules Mobility Company, which operates in an industrial building on Halsted, originally began in 2018 as an operation to create electric motors. After crafting a test engine for a truck, the company set its sights on a part of the market not paid as much attention to: boats.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO