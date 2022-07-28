ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To JayDaYoungan: "Louisiana Legend"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 30

Same Rich
3d ago

these youngsters are leaving here constantly the Bible says why should a man die before his time yes you can Rush your time how can you rush your time you may ask? by doing things you're not supposed to do by harming others by offending others physically and when God sees that he put a time limit he put a time limit on your life your life gets shorter the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life not only he give you eternal life he extend your life you're getting longevity when you do right but if you do the opposite it's shorten quickly it all boils down to this your reap what you sow you live by the sword you die by the sword

Reply
5
Same Rich
3d ago

I'm sorry for the young man me his soul rest in peace and be lifted up before God but at the same time nobody ain't going to just run up on you and kill you for nothing in some cases nobody ain't going to retaliate that violently against you for nothing he had to do something and he thought whoever he offended forgot about it that's what you call slipping remember that song slipping in the darkness where he was sleeping and slipping that's right I lie to these youngsters or sleepwalking with the eyes wide open and they're becoming Dead Men walking that's right they men walking their zombies oh yes walking zombies that's trying to devour everything that's why they're leaving here so quickly they're dying so quickly because they're walking zombies rest in peace Jay my condolences go out to the family and friends and fans and I hope this is a wake-up call for every young person that's following in a footsteps of this young man

Reply(2)
3
Lil Cutie
3d ago

Too saddened don’t know Y these famous rappers luv killin one another an then cheerin about it Us plp 💔

Reply(2)
4
Related
XXL Mag

JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot

JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Distractify

Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old

Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain. Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state...
BOGALUSA, LA
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

JayDaYoungan's Sister Mourns His Death In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Rising Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was pronounced dead at 24 years old after he was fatally shot. His father also suffered gunshot wounds, and police confirmed that he was in stable condition. JayDaYoungan's sister Kenya Janell issued a heartbreaking statement after police confirmed that he died. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images. "Javorious, no...
LOUISIANA STATE
