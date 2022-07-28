ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

State Bar consents to lift arrest order for New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wwaytv3.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously voted to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. The board’s legal counsel announced Monday...
ELECTIONS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.
LELAND, NC
flcourier.com

Top officials quit after Black woman named as town manager

After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager. And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval...
KENLY, NC
Politics
foxwilmington.com

Wrightsville Beach votes on parking contract with local church after it was signed

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Paid parking and Wrightsville Beach — it’s a topic that makes headlines nearly every year — but a recent agreement between the town and a local church have raised more questions in recent weeks. On June 24, the town and the Wrightsville Methodist Church (WUMC) agreed to a contract where the town will operate the parking lot at the church, collect revenue, and then split it with the church in a profit sharing program.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC educators meet to address school violence, other issues

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Educators from across North Carolina are gathering for four days of training on how to support young children and adolescents facing an outbreak of violence and other problems. The RISE Conference in Greensboro is sponsored by the Center for Safer Schools, which is part of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested, charged in eastern Columbus County crime spree

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Delco man is facing a list of charges in connection with several thefts in the eastern part of Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation. The report says the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
WILMINGTON, NC

Community Policy