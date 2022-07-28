State Bar consents to lift arrest order for New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman

www.wwaytv3.com
jocoreport.com
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
WECT
Privilege or part of the plan? Why would State Bar agree to lift arrest order?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When a judge agreed to an order for arrest for New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman, many people following the story assumed she would be arrested and spend weekends in jail. So it came as a surprise to many when her attorney sent WECT a...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on resolution authorizing WPD officers to enforce liquor law violations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council will vote on a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday, August 2, that could help the New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) with the enforcement of liquor law violations in the Central Business District. The proposal would have the City of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote
RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously voted to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. The board’s legal counsel announced Monday...
WECT
Court rules 56,000 convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover County, and there hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965. A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier...
New NC laws are taking effect. Here’s what they’ll change.
A handful of laws that the NC legislature passed take effect Monday. Here are highlights of some of these laws, including one that pauses the automatic removal of charges from people’s criminal records.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
WBTV
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Axios) - The law at the center of a bizarre legal battle between Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was deemed virtually unenforceable several years ago by the state board of elections. In a 2019 memo obtained through a...
WECT
Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.
flcourier.com
Top officials quit after Black woman named as town manager
After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager. And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
cbs17
Durham County DA: Two-thirds of closed murder cases since 2019 have led to convictions
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While Durham continues to look for solutions in fighting the problem with gun violence, the Durham County District Attorney’s Office says a majority of the closed murder cases since 2019 have led to convictions. So far this year, 22 people have been shot and...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County receives state funding for drinking water and wastewater projects
Raleigh, NC – On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that communities statewide will receive a record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding to help pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects. For Chatham County the state funding included:. For Pittsboro:. $150,000 grant for the Western...
foxwilmington.com
Wrightsville Beach votes on parking contract with local church after it was signed
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Paid parking and Wrightsville Beach — it’s a topic that makes headlines nearly every year — but a recent agreement between the town and a local church have raised more questions in recent weeks. On June 24, the town and the Wrightsville Methodist Church (WUMC) agreed to a contract where the town will operate the parking lot at the church, collect revenue, and then split it with the church in a profit sharing program.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC educators meet to address school violence, other issues
GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Educators from across North Carolina are gathering for four days of training on how to support young children and adolescents facing an outbreak of violence and other problems. The RISE Conference in Greensboro is sponsored by the Center for Safer Schools, which is part of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested, charged in eastern Columbus County crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Delco man is facing a list of charges in connection with several thefts in the eastern part of Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation. The report says the...
foxwilmington.com
Julia Olson-Boseman’s wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the weeks leading up to the trip, Angie Olson-Boseman said she and her wife were looking forward to the vacation as a family: Angie, Julia, and each of their children, both from previous marriages. But Julia Olson-Boseman’s troubles with the NC State Bar had been a sore spot. Julia had been accused of lying about and mismanaging client funds.
North Carolina police officer accused of planting heroin on men
A former Raleigh police officer was indicted by the Grand Jury of Wake County with felony obstruction of justice following an investigation that began in 2020 after he was accused of planting fake heroin on a group of men, the district attorney announced Wednesday.
“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now
A veteran Wake County teacher understands why districts across NC are facing a teacher shortage crisis. | Opinion
