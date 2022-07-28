State Bar consents to lift arrest order for New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.

