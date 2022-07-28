www.carolinacoastonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - July 28, 29 & 30
Tymani Oden, 5, Beaufort, passed away on Friday July 29, 2022, at UNC Medical Center, Chapel Hill. Arrangements are incomplete at this time Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Home, Beaufort NC. Annette Small, Beaufort. Annette Small, 80, passed away...
carolinacoastonline.com
Roberta Dickover, 81; service August 5
Roberta Ann Dickover, 81, formerly of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A funeral will be held Friday August 5, 2022, in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street Newark, OH. A visitation will be observed Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Howard Hamby, 88; service August 4
Howard Lee Hamby, 88, Jacksonville, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
August program calendar for the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort
Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle aids students who need school supplies
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle is holding its inaugural “Stuff the Cruiser” event this week to help students who need school supplies. Those who want to help can donate supplies all this week, Aug. 1-5, at the police department. All donations will supplement the annual “Stuff the Bus.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tourney set for special outing with founders to be remembered
CEDAR ISLAND — The fifth annual Sarah James Redfish Tournament should prove to be unlike any other that has come before it. The event next Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Island Resort will seek to honor the memories of founders Hunter Parks and Stephanie Fulcher. The two died...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview
Morehead City’s Police Chief David Kelly, who recently resigned from his position effective Monday, Aug. 1, was rebuffed earlier this week in his efforts to rescind his letter of resignation, which he wanted to do to in hopes of defending himself against emails that he contends are influencing the town council’s opinion of him personally and professionally.
carolinacoastonline.com
Matters of Record - Deed Transfers & Marriages
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 022, 2022 - July 28, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price: To determine value, divide revenue stamp by 2 and multiply result by 1,000. Atlantic Township. Judy Kluczykowski to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
School system holds mass hiring event
ATLANTIC BEACH - Carteret County welcomed 78 staff members Thursday morning, July 28 at their annual new hire orientation at the Dunes Club in Atlantic Beach. New employees learned about payroll, licensure and procedures. County schools will resume from summer break on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hiring will continue until the...
carolinacoastonline.com
County Board of Education to receive report regarding closure of MaST, consider approval of contract to install access controls on all exterior school doors
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will present a report Tuesday regarding the closure of the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School following the graduation of the Class of 2023. He will present his findings during the County Board of Education meeting, set...
carolinacoastonline.com
Teachers encouraged to apply for Bright Ideas grants
NEWPORT — With the start of the school year just around the corner, Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op (CCEC) is reminding local K-12 teachers to submit their applications for a 2022-23 Bright Ideas education grant of up to $1,000. Teachers who submit their applications by the early-bird deadline of Monday, Aug. 15 will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sea Striker captures prestigious Bermuda Triple Crown, adds to long résumé of tourney wins
BERMUDA — Team Sea Striker added a fishing accomplishment of a lifetime to its mantle last weekend – a Bermuda Triple Crown victory. The Morehead City-based boat, led by owner Adrian Holler with Capt. Pete Zook and mate Morris McGahey, released three blue marlins and a white marlin during the Billfish Blast on July 4-6, added three more blue marlin releases during the Big Game Classic on July 15-17 and then tallied six blue marlin releases and one white in the Sea Horse Anglers Club Billfish Tournament on July 22-24.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Dixon finds two-sport home at Meredith; East grad to play soccer, basketball despite ACL injury
BEAUFORT — Kendalyn Dixon was certain she had found the right college to continue her two-sport career, and that feeling was recently reinforced after suffering a serious injury. The East Carteret graduate tore her ACL and partially torn meniscus a few weeks ago in a basketball tournament. Her spots...
Comments / 0