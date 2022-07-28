ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Police: Parents arrested after boy allegedly shoots, kills younger sister in Indiana

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB5VR_0gwTdqUN00

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 6-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his younger sister in Indiana and both parents were arrested, according to police.

The Star Press reported that Muncie Police Department officers found a 5-year-old old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The girl’s father, Jacob Curtis Grayson, 28, told investigators that his son, 6, had taken one of the two loaded handguns from the safe and then shot his sister, according to The Associated Press.

According to the AP, the boy allegedly told the investigators that he found the safe key in his parents’ room and took the gun out while his mother, Kimberly Grayson, 27, was sleeping.

Kimberly told investigators that she took a nap for about five minutes, according to WXIN. In a probable cause affidavit obtained by WXIN, investigators reported that the living conditions in the home were “deplorable.”

Jacob and Kimberly told the investigators that their son had opened the safe before. According to the AP, Kimberly also told them that her and Jacob took the boy to a shooting range so he could learn how to fire a handgun.

Jacob and Kimberly have both been booked on recommended charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect, according to the AP.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Indiana cop shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — A police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Elwood, Indiana, on Sunday. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was conducting a traffic stop in Madison County at around 2 a.m. when a suspect exited their car and began firing, Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV reported.
ELWOOD, IN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy