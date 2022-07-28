ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byram, MS

‘Very dangerous man’ | Byram Police searching for armed robbery, carjacking suspect

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox40jackson.com

WAPT

Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for a business burglary in Jackson. Jackson Police Department says the suspect broke into Fondren Fuel on Sunday morning. If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds...
JACKSON, MS
Byram, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Byram, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
JACKSON, MS
News Channel 25

Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee

PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police investigating after body found in grass near interstate

Jackson police are investigating a death pending after a man was found dead in grass near an interstate. Police say Leo Stewart, 39, was found Sunday afternoon unresponsive in the grass near I-20 east and Highway 18. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police. This is a...
WAPT

Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An individual was found shot inside a crashed car off of Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. near the Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and McDowell Road area. A witness told officers that a […]
JACKSON, MS
iheart.com

Elderly Woman Involved In Fatal Wrong Way Accident Was Mugged Before Crash

An 84-year-old woman responsible for causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 in Mississippi was mugged several hours before the accident. Mable Vince and 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert were both killed in the crash. Jackson Police Chief James Davis said that Vince was attacked by an armed robber at a...
bobgermanylaw.com

Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash

Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
CARTHAGE, MS
fox40jackson.com

Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley. The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WAPT

1 dead, 1 in custody after Rankin County road rage incident

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — One person is dead as a result of a road rage incident, according to the Rankin County Sheriff's Office. "It's very unusual, especially in that area," Capt. Paul Holley said. "Just not real sure how to explain it at this moment." Authorities said shots rang...
WJTV 12

Hinds County judge overturns two guilty verdicts

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men who were found guilty of misdemeanor simple assault had their convictions overturned in the County Court of Hinds County. The Northside Sun reported Allan Grant Sliders and Bryan Peden were found guilty in Jackson Municipal Court of simple assault against Matthew Robert Camp in 2021. Special County Court […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

