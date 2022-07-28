‘Very dangerous man’ | Byram Police searching for armed robbery, carjacking suspect

fox40jackson.com
WAPT
Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
fox40jackson.com
Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for a business burglary in Jackson. Jackson Police Department says the suspect broke into Fondren Fuel on Sunday morning. If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477. Want more WLBT...
fox40jackson.com
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds...
Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
News Channel 25
Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee
PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
fox40jackson.com
JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said...
WAPT
Police investigating after body found in grass near interstate
Jackson police are investigating a death pending after a man was found dead in grass near an interstate. Police say Leo Stewart, 39, was found Sunday afternoon unresponsive in the grass near I-20 east and Highway 18. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police. This is a...
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
bobgermanylaw.com
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
Person found shot in crashed car off I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An individual was found shot inside a crashed car off of Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. near the Interstate 55 North Frontage Road and McDowell Road area. A witness told officers that a […]
iheart.com
Elderly Woman Involved In Fatal Wrong Way Accident Was Mugged Before Crash
An 84-year-old woman responsible for causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 in Mississippi was mugged several hours before the accident. Mable Vince and 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert were both killed in the crash. Jackson Police Chief James Davis said that Vince was attacked by an armed robber at a...
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
fox40jackson.com
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley. The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal...
WAPT
1 dead, 1 in custody after Rankin County road rage incident
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — One person is dead as a result of a road rage incident, according to the Rankin County Sheriff's Office. "It's very unusual, especially in that area," Capt. Paul Holley said. "Just not real sure how to explain it at this moment." Authorities said shots rang...
Hinds County judge overturns two guilty verdicts
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men who were found guilty of misdemeanor simple assault had their convictions overturned in the County Court of Hinds County. The Northside Sun reported Allan Grant Sliders and Bryan Peden were found guilty in Jackson Municipal Court of simple assault against Matthew Robert Camp in 2021. Special County Court […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
