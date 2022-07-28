ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' coaches, players react to signing of DE Carlos Dunlap

The Kansas City Chiefs finally made a move to reinforce their depth along the defensive line, signing veteran DE Carlos Dunlap on a one-year deal.

After the team’s training camp practice on Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked to speak about the signing. He declined to go into too much detail about it because he didn’t know whether the deal had officially been consummated.

“I know there is talk out there about us signing a player,” Spagnuolo told reporters. “I don’t know if there is pen to paper right now, so I won’t go there. I did have a chance to speak with (Carlos Dunlap) last night. It was a good visit and I’ll let Coach Reid take it from there.”

Spagnuolo mentioned that the team’s edge rusher group was a bit on the younger and inexperienced side. When he was asked to go into a little more detail, Dunlap’s experience was something that was brought up.

“I’m always happy to add big, long guys that have experience and have played in the league,” Spagnuolo said. “But I’ll be honest with you, I do know something about the player just from afar. But (I won’t know more) until we get him in here and can find out where we can use him best. And that’s what I told him when I talked to him last night.”

Chiefs DT Chris Jones is quite familiar with Dunlap and had high praise for his newest teammate ahead of his official arrival.

“I mean, Carlos Dunlap, his resume speaks for itself,” Jones said. “I think he had 7-8 sacks last year for Seattle. You know, he’s a high-character guy. I trained with him this offseason in Miami. If we’re able to add him and the report is true, we’ll accept Carlos with open arms. He’s a veteran guy who has had a lot of experience in this league. To have a veteran guy like that in this position group, I think it would be remarkable.”

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney isn’t as familiar with Dunlap, though he has played against him a few times in the past.

“Yeah, (the Chiefs are getting) just a talented defensive lineman who has been in the league, a veteran of the NFL for a long time,” Thuney said. “Obviously, we have a great staff and GM, they do a great job of putting the best team together. I have absolute trust in them. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition.”

The general sense seems to be that the Chiefs will benefit from Dunlap’s veteran presence. Not only will knowledge and skill come into play on the football field, but it will also be shared with the young players in the locker room who are looking to take their game ot the next level.

