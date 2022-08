FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational against Louisville, it was announced today along with the complete tournament bracket. The Razorbacks and Cardinals will play on Nov. 21 at 4 pm (CT) on ESPN2. The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational is back in Hawaii after two years on the mainland due to COVID and returns to Lahaina Civic Center this Nov. 21 – 23.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO