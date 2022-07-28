All Councilmembers Who Voted For Tax Increase Won On July 26

www.rhinotimes.com
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Hear Public On Proposed Trash Collection Rate Hikes
You may have noticed that the cost of just about everything is going up and, on Thursday, August 4, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to hear what county residents have to say about some proposed increases in trash collection fees for many parts of unincorporated Guilford County. That...
rhinotimes.com
City Council Election Challenged Over Definition Of Re-Elect
Sal Leone filed a dubious complaint with the Guilford County Board of Elections on July 27 in regards to the At-large Greensboro City Council race on Tuesday, July 26. On July 29, Leone filed an amended complaint with more complete information. Leone is challenging the election of At-large City Councilmember...
rhinotimes.com
Technology Company Seeks County Incentive For $7 Million Project
On Thursday, August 4, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing to get input on an economic development incentive grant request of $41,630 for IQE Inc. The stated purpose of giving taxpayer money to the company is to help convince corporate leaders to develop a facility expected to generate about $7 million in capital investment and create 31 new full-time jobs in the area.
rhinotimes.com
Lake Townsend Streams Gets Some Repair Work
Streams around Lake Townsend, the largest Greensboro municipal water reservoir, are getting some work done to them thanks to a grant from the NC Department of Agriculture’s Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program. Guilford County government has been awarded just over $150,000 for the project. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture...
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county -- some from well over a decade ago -- were a surprise to him. Records show Robinson, a likely candidate for governor in 2024, was delinquent on four Guilford County tax bills, WRAL-TV reported. Their due dates ranged from 2006 to 2018.
rhinotimes.com
City Hires First Intergovernmental Relations Manager
The City of Greensboro has begun fulfilling one of the goals of the massive increase in taxes in the 2022-2023 budget – increasing the number of bureaucrats at city hall. On Wednesday, July 27, Greensboro announced that it had hired Latoya Caesar-Crawford as the city’s first intergovernmental relations manager.
jocoreport.com
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
wfdd.org
Outling waiting for uncounted ballots in close Greensboro mayoral race
Greensboro Councilmember Justin Outling isn’t ready to give up his bid for mayor after Tuesday’s results found him narrowly trailing incumbent Nancy Vaughan. Outling and Vaughan’s contest was the closest of the night. By the time the precinct votes were counted, Vaughan was ahead by just over 400 votes. That was enough though to give her more than a 1 percent margin of victory, the threshold for Outling to call for a recount.
WXII 12
Alvarez House helps veterans get resources with Stand Down event
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A group of veterans in Winston-Salem were able to receive some resources to help them all thanks to an event hosted by the non-profit organization Alvarez House. For the past year, the non-profit organization has worked to support homeless veterans in the community. The organization hosted...
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Honor A Life-Saving Boy Scout This Week
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will honor a special award recipient at the board’s Thursday, Aug. 4 meeting – Mannie Slaughter, who’s earned the Boy Scouts of America Lifesaving Award. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department sponsors Explorer Post 592 – a law enforcement education and community...
Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A woman claiming to represent the state Board of Elections appeared at his home in Fuquay-Varina in late June, a checklist of street addresses in hand, and repeated the request, he said. When Harney — a 31-year-old historian at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — refused and questioned the woman’s affiliation, she left with a warning: If Green Party candidates gain ballot access, they could take away votes from Democrats and hand the GOP victories in tight races, namely the Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Rep. Ted Budd. “I told her, ‘What you’re doing now makes Democrats look very desperate,’” said Harney, a registered independent. “But, more importantly, it goes against the democratic process because you’re actively trying to ensure another party doesn’t make it onto the ballot.”
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance County rises to high levels of community COVID-19 transmission
Cone Health hosts free drive-in COVID-19 testing on July 16, 2020 at the Burlington Outlet Village in Alamance County. Alamance County once again has high levels of community COVID-19 transmission. It is among half of North Carolina counties with high transmission, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
rhinotimes.com
High Point Seeks Your Hazardous Waste But Not Your Bubble Wrap
The City of High Point is holding its next Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event on Saturday, August 6. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. will open for a drop-off event on that Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event, which will include the ever-popular paper shredding service, will be an opportunity for residents of the City of High Point – but no one else – to drop off household waste items at no charge.
Historic downtown Greensboro train depot to be revitalized
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city is working to revitalize, preserve and restore a building downtown that's more than 100 years old. The building on 400 S. Elm street was the site of the Southern Railway Station train depot. It opened on June 9th, 1899. Preservation Greensboro says the station...
Where does all the lottery ticket money go?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
Mount Airy News
Surry involved in trout-preservation project
Matt Bodenhamer, left, and T.J. Johnson of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission prepare to electroshock part of a stream to find brookies, designated a “species of special concern.”. Stories of mankind encroaching on nature often don’t have happy endings, but that outcome resulted from an effort to move trout...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Gets A Quarter Million To Fight Drunk Driving
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded two grants totaling $245,500 – thanks to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program – to help keep drunk, high and distracted drivers off the roads. The first grant will provide 25 percent of the funding required for an ongoing...
News Argus
1606-1610 W, NORTHWEST BLVD
1608-D W. Northwest Blvd-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA, 1st Floor, S/R, Hardwoods & Vinyl, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Coin Laundry, Water Included. $400.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property, you can...
Winston-Salem police chief announces retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's chief of police since 2017, Catrina Thompson, announced Friday that she plans to retire in December. She's served the city for 29 years. "Serving as Winston-Salem's chief of police is one of the greatest honors to my public safety career," Thompson said. "I will always...
Educated guess? Misspelled school sign in North Carolina embarrasses officials
APEX, N.C. — Children are still enjoying summer vacation in North Carolina, but a new sign at an elementary school had area adults doing a double-take -- and led to a red-faced moment for local educators. A sign in front of Apex Friendship Elementary School was misspelled, The News...
