High Point Economic Development Forces Start Quarterly Newsletter

www.rhinotimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
Technology Company Seeks County Incentive For $7 Million Project
On Thursday, August 4, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing to get input on an economic development incentive grant request of $41,630 for IQE Inc. The stated purpose of giving taxpayer money to the company is to help convince corporate leaders to develop a facility expected to generate about $7 million in capital investment and create 31 new full-time jobs in the area.
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Hear Public On Proposed Trash Collection Rate Hikes
You may have noticed that the cost of just about everything is going up and, on Thursday, August 4, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to hear what county residents have to say about some proposed increases in trash collection fees for many parts of unincorporated Guilford County. That...
rhinotimes.com
Lake Townsend Streams Gets Some Repair Work
Streams around Lake Townsend, the largest Greensboro municipal water reservoir, are getting some work done to them thanks to a grant from the NC Department of Agriculture’s Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program. Guilford County government has been awarded just over $150,000 for the project. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture...
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners Hear Needs For Federal Relief Funds in Work Session
It used to be that people in the kingdom would come before the king and ask for grants and favors, and, on Friday, July 29, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners held a modern version of the same ritual. In the Carolyn Q. Coleman meeting room – formerly the Blue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rhinotimes.com
City Council Election Challenged Over Definition Of Re-Elect
Sal Leone filed a dubious complaint with the Guilford County Board of Elections on July 27 in regards to the At-large Greensboro City Council race on Tuesday, July 26. On July 29, Leone filed an amended complaint with more complete information. Leone is challenging the election of At-large City Councilmember...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Commissioners To Hear Appeal Of Hwy 150 Zoning Case
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on an appeal of a proposed rezoning of approximately 30 acres of land at 413 NC 150 West. The request is to rezone the property from Agricultural and Residential Single Family (RS-40) to Conditional Zoning-General Business. The hearing has...
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Honor A Life-Saving Boy Scout This Week
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will honor a special award recipient at the board’s Thursday, Aug. 4 meeting – Mannie Slaughter, who’s earned the Boy Scouts of America Lifesaving Award. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department sponsors Explorer Post 592 – a law enforcement education and community...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Gets A Quarter Million To Fight Drunk Driving
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded two grants totaling $245,500 – thanks to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program – to help keep drunk, high and distracted drivers off the roads. The first grant will provide 25 percent of the funding required for an ongoing...
RELATED PEOPLE
rhinotimes.com
High Point Theatre Kicks Off New Season With Beatles Tribute
Summer means a lot of things to a lot of people, but for theater fans in High Point it means the kick-off of a new season of exciting shows. On Friday night, July 29, the High Point Theatre is presenting its first performance of the new 2022-2023 season with “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles,” which will start at 7:30 p.m.
Comments / 0