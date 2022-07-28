ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point Economic Development Forces Start Quarterly Newsletter

By Scott D. Yost
rhinotimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rhinotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Technology Company Seeks County Incentive For $7 Million Project

On Thursday, August 4, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing to get input on an economic development incentive grant request of $41,630 for IQE Inc. The stated purpose of giving taxpayer money to the company is to help convince corporate leaders to develop a facility expected to generate about $7 million in capital investment and create 31 new full-time jobs in the area.
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners To Hear Public On Proposed Trash Collection Rate Hikes

You may have noticed that the cost of just about everything is going up and, on Thursday, August 4, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to hear what county residents have to say about some proposed increases in trash collection fees for many parts of unincorporated Guilford County. That...
rhinotimes.com

Lake Townsend Streams Gets Some Repair Work

Streams around Lake Townsend, the largest Greensboro municipal water reservoir, are getting some work done to them thanks to a grant from the NC Department of Agriculture’s Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program. Guilford County government has been awarded just over $150,000 for the project. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
High Point, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Business
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Election Challenged Over Definition Of Re-Elect

Sal Leone filed a dubious complaint with the Guilford County Board of Elections on July 27 in regards to the At-large Greensboro City Council race on Tuesday, July 26. On July 29, Leone filed an amended complaint with more complete information. Leone is challenging the election of At-large City Councilmember...
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Commissioners To Hear Appeal Of Hwy 150 Zoning Case

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on an appeal of a proposed rezoning of approximately 30 acres of land at 413 NC 150 West. The request is to rezone the property from Agricultural and Residential Single Family (RS-40) to Conditional Zoning-General Business. The hearing has...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners To Honor A Life-Saving Boy Scout This Week

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will honor a special award recipient at the board’s Thursday, Aug. 4 meeting – Mannie Slaughter, who’s earned the Boy Scouts of America Lifesaving Award. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department sponsors Explorer Post 592 – a law enforcement education and community...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Gets A Quarter Million To Fight Drunk Driving

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded two grants totaling $245,500 – thanks to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program – to help keep drunk, high and distracted drivers off the roads. The first grant will provide 25 percent of the funding required for an ongoing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Brown
rhinotimes.com

High Point Theatre Kicks Off New Season With Beatles Tribute

Summer means a lot of things to a lot of people, but for theater fans in High Point it means the kick-off of a new season of exciting shows. On Friday night, July 29, the High Point Theatre is presenting its first performance of the new 2022-2023 season with “Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles,” which will start at 7:30 p.m.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy