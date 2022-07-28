Goodyear developing airless tyres for new moon rover

uk.motor1.com
Asteroid Size of Chrysler Building Traveling at 13,100 MPH Towards Earth
The asteroid, known as 2013 CU83, will come within 4.3 million miles of Earth, so there is zero chance it will collide with us during this close approach.
Rocket Lab will help the U.S. Space Force build missile warning satellites
Rocket Lab will provide components for Lockheed Martin's missile warning satellites. The U.S. Space Force acquired the satellites for $4.9 billion in January. Rocket Lab will build on solar space technology developed by SolAero, which it acquired in January. Rocket Lab will build solar cells and radiation-hardened assemblies for Lockheed...
Digital Trends
How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus
Venus is not an inviting planet to visit. From the tremendously high pressure at its surface to its scorching temperatures hotter than an oven, the planet is not accommodating to visitors, be they human or robotic. Despite these challenges, however, there are no less than three upcoming missions to Venus planned by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) in the next decade, and recently ESA revealed information about how it will test and prepare its EnVision craft for the planet’s hellish conditions.
NASA Will Send a Fleet of Helicopter Drones to Fly Over Mars
NASA’s interplanetary rock collection is ready to explode. For more than a year now, the agency’s Perseverance rover has been hard at work collecting samples from the surface of Mars with the goal of eventually getting them back to Earth in the early 2030s so scientists can ogle them up close. But one of the biggest questions for NASA was how exactly they were going to accomplish this.
NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks
NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth.
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ComicBook
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS・
Jupiter, too! New James Webb photos show giant planet's rings, moons and more
The Webb team released some tantalizing photos of Jupiter today (July 14), highlighting the $10 billion telescope's ability to study targets close to home.
NASA is one step closer to Mars: Congress passes first authorization bill in FIVE YEARS that includes funding for the US to put human boots on Red Planet after establishing a presence on the moon
NASA is one step closer to putting human boots on Mars after Congress passed the first authorization bill for the American space agency in five years, which includes funding for the Artemis mission to not only continue its work to the moon but also soar to the Red Planet. Within...
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
What's the Best Electric Bike to Buy (and Ride) in 2022?
Want to buy an e-bike but not sure where to start? Find out which electric bike—Cannondale vs. SWFT vs. Rad Power Bikes—is the best e-bike of 2022, according to riders.
itechpost.com
A Chinese Rocket Uncontrollably Plummets to Earth; Crash is Still Undetermined by Specialists
After launching and successfully docking with the Tiangong space station, the Wentian space station's missing module rocket stage is wildly falling to the Earth. A Chinese rocket is descending uncontrollably to Earth, and experts have no idea where it will crash. The Wentian space station module, launched on Sunday and...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Huge blow for Elon Musk’s SpaceX as crewed flight to ISS delayed by rocket damage
A MANNED SpaceX flight has been delayed due to damage to the Falcon 9 rocket that is set to bring four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). Nasa and SpaceX are working to get their fifth partnered flight off the ground by late September. The Crew-5 mission to...
sciencealert.com
Astronomers Just Detected an Asteroid That's Passing Extremely Close to Earth Today
A small asteroid the size of a bus will make an extremely close approach to Earth on Thursday (July 7), passing within just 56,000 miles (90,000 kilometers) – or about 23 percent of the average distance between Earth and the Moon. And just a few days ago, no one knew it was coming.
CARS・
