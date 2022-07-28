Connecticut Parks Its Entire Electric Bus Fleet After Fire

jalopnik.com
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
NECN
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
Man killed in moped crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a moped accident on Sunday morning. Police said around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a moped and a car on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. The driver of the moped, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Cruz-Ortiz of New […]
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Eyewitness News
State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury. According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17. Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision in North Haven
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash in North Haven Saturday. It happened during the early evening hours and involved a small SUV and a motorcycle. Police said the driver and lone occupant aboard the motorcycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they later succumbed...
Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
COCORD, NH — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain, authorities said. A group of hikers found the 66-year-old man unconscious and not breathing...
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Hamden CNA saw a car crash from the window. Her training kicked in and she leaped into action
HAMDEN — Kristen Avery was all anyone could talk about at Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Sarah Mach recalled. Avery had become a workplace hero overnight after rescuing a man from a crashed, smoking vehicle. “The next day all I heard was people talking about (the rescue),” said Mach, Whitney...
Register Citizen
Police: Man wounded in overnight shooting in Hartford’s Upper Albany neighborhood
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 20s was wounded early Monday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. Hartford police were called to the 1100 block of Albany Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 1 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
Hamden neighbors share feelings of unsafety at town meeting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a violent carjacking last week in Hamden, neighbors are worried about their safety. Town officials held a public safety forum Friday night for residents to voice their concerns. Last Thursday morning, police said two suspects walked up to the man, pulled a gun, and demanded he give them his car before a struggle ensued and […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial grows after family tragedy in Danbury
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said. Updated: 10 hours ago. The workers at the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp are preparing young women...
