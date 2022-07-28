Waterbury woman convicted of prostitution in Southington absconds probation, fails to answer charges for a second time

www.bristolpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Luis Soto, 49, of 110 South St., Hartford, was charged July 19 with two counts of sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Adam C. Osak, 34, of 5 Rosewood Dr., was charged July 20 with violation of a protective order.
Bristol Press
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
Bristol Press
Benedict Carmen Vetrano Jr.
Benedict Carmen Vetrano, Jr., 82, of Bristol, died on Friday (July 29, 2022). Ben was born April 29, 1940 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late Isabel (Audiano) and Benedict C. Vetrano, Sr. Ben grew up in Bristol and attended St. Anthony’s School, where he graduated from high school. Ben continued his education at Villanova University, and ran the family business, B. Vetrano Inc, one of the first beer distributors in Connecticut, until 2001.
Bristol Press
Elaine Helen Pappas
Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students
BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
Bristol Press
Centre Square Village, bringing retail, apartments along North Main Street in Bristol, set to break ground next spring
BRISTOL – With more pieces in the puzzle of Bristol’s new downtown being put in place, conceptual renderings to bring retail and apartment spaces along North Main Street were recently displayed at the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners meeting. Centre Square Village, as By Carrier...
Bristol Press
Ordinance Committee to debate recreational cannabis sales Tuesday
BRISTOL – This Tuesday, the Bristol Ordinance Committee will begin debating the merits of a drafted piece of potential legislation looking to define the limits of the potential retail and recreational sales of marijuana within city limits. “We know this is an important topic for a lot of people,”...
Bristol Press
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
'Night at the Museum' supports heritage tourism at Lock Museum of America
PLYMOUTH – The Lock Museum of America held its “Night at the Museum” event Saturday evening as a means of celebrating local history in its mission to continue drawing visitors to the Terryville area and encouraging “heritage tourism.”. “We’ve lived in town for 33 years and...
Bristol Press
Italian American Festival brings food and culture
SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
Bristol Press
Blues tie for best record in NECBL, begin playoffs Tuesday at Muzzy Field
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues won the West Division title in the NECBL and tied for the best overall record overall, at 32-12, and will host postseason games this week at Muzzy Field, starting Tuesday. “We’re so excited,” said Sarah Lucian, director of community partnerships for The Bristol Blues....
Comments / 0