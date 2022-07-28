ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, MT

Clover Fire now at 798 acres

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
DILLON - A lightning-caused wildfire burning south of Ennis and Virginia City in the Beaverhead - Deerlodge National Forest is now at 798 acres and 13 percent contained, according to the Inciweb information system.

The fire was reported on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m. and is located at the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek. The fire is burning in dead and down timber. There is currently a crew of 98 battling the blaze.

Warm, dry weather provided good conditions for successful burnout operations at the fire's northeast and east flanks, strengthening the containment line along Gravelly Range Road and west of Clover Meadows Dispersed Camping and Picnic Area.

Along the south and west portions of the Clover Fire, firefighters are scouting and preparing fireline today by removing vegetation from existing forest roads and trails. Along the north and east flanks, crews continue to monitor the success of yesterday’s burnout operations, as hose lay is installed along Warm Springs Road northwest of the fire.

Smoke is expected to be visible for the coming days in the Ruby Valley and along portions of the Madison Valley, as fire behavior increases with higher daytime temperatures and reduced humidity. Crews continue to suppress the Clover Fire by preparing containment lines along the south and west flanks.

