ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida man who robbed Orlando banks sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A Florida man already convicted of robbing several banks was sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two more robberies in Orlando.

A judge handed down to Raul Reyes-Vasquez, 50, on Wednesday a prison sentence of 27 years and three months, according to the Department of Justice . He initially pleaded guilty on May 16.

Vasquez, of Tampa, committed bank robberies from 2006 to 2022. In 2006, he committed a series of robberies in Miami and Hialeah. In 2019, he was sentenced for those robberies.

On July 28, 2008, he robbed Chase Bank in Manhattan. A district court tried and convicted him for the crime. On Feb. 16, 2022, while on supervised release from the 2008 robbery, he robbed a Trustco Bank branch in Orlando, obtaining $4,200, according to the DOJ .

On Feb. 22, he robbed a Wells Fargo branch also in Orlando by announcing it and threatening to shoot everyone in the bank if he didn’t receive the money. Vasquez stole almost $44,000, $20,000 of which has been recovered, the DOJ reported.

In addition to his sentence, he’s ordered to forfeit a little more than $28,000, which are proceeds of the February bank hits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
PENSACOLA, FL
click orlando

7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Sheriff: Gold bars, $1.9M in cash found in home of Florida doctor who 'preyed on addicts'

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a doctor in central Florida preyed on addicts for years by writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, even sold illegitimate prescriptions for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone to undercover narcotics detectives, without examining them or speaking to them. Detectives paid $650 in cash for each codeine syrup prescription and $450 in cash for each Oxycodone prescription. Detectives believe she sold more than 550 of these prescriptions since January.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Prison#Manhattan#Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Chase Bank#Trustco Bank#Doj#Wells Fargo#Tribune Content Agency
truecrimedaily

Miami man pleads guilty to mailing $10,000 to have ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed

MIAMI (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to sending $10,000 via the United States Postal Service to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, on Wednesday, July 27, Ryan Hadeed entered a guilty plea. In September 2021, he reportedly mailed a letter to a hit man saying, "I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 all in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa."
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Police Union Requests Fired BSO Deputy Get His Job Back

Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in 2019. A six-member Broward County jury found Christopher Krickovich not guilty after about three hours of deliberations and now a letter to Broward the International Union of Police Associations is requesting to get his job back, a letter to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
musictimes.com

DaBaby Guilty? 2021 Miami Interrogation Caught on Cam, Fans Weigh In

An old surveillance footage of DaBaby's infamous 2021 interrogation in Miami is recently making waves online and fans of the rapper cannot help but weigh in on the controversial matter. Taking place eleven years ago, DaBaby was involved in a shooting fiasco last May 2021 leaving two people with gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Man received marijuana shipment via FedEx, sheriff's office says

A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana. According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton. A priority overnight...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox40jackson.com

Florida teen dead after friend ‘accidentally’ shoots him: Police

A Florida teenager is dead after one of his friends “accidentally” shot him on Thursday. The incident happened on Thursday night at a home in Casselberry, Florida, according to FOX 35. Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident on late Thursday night, and a mother told...
CASSELBERRY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy