Florida man who robbed Orlando banks sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison

A Florida man already convicted of robbing several banks was sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two more robberies in Orlando.

A judge handed down to Raul Reyes-Vasquez, 50, on Wednesday a prison sentence of 27 years and three months, according to the Department of Justice . He initially pleaded guilty on May 16.

Vasquez, of Tampa, committed bank robberies from 2006 to 2022. In 2006, he committed a series of robberies in Miami and Hialeah. In 2019, he was sentenced for those robberies.

On July 28, 2008, he robbed Chase Bank in Manhattan. A district court tried and convicted him for the crime. On Feb. 16, 2022, while on supervised release from the 2008 robbery, he robbed a Trustco Bank branch in Orlando, obtaining $4,200, according to the DOJ .

On Feb. 22, he robbed a Wells Fargo branch also in Orlando by announcing it and threatening to shoot everyone in the bank if he didn’t receive the money. Vasquez stole almost $44,000, $20,000 of which has been recovered, the DOJ reported.

In addition to his sentence, he’s ordered to forfeit a little more than $28,000, which are proceeds of the February bank hits.