MSP Conducting Speed Enforcement On Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police will be cracking down on drivers speeding on Southfield Freeway on Thursday, July 28.

Troopers will be along Southfield Freeway throughout the day enforcing the 55 mph speed limit.

“One of the places that we get the most complaints from people that live in this area or travel back and forth to work is the Southfield Freeway. A lot of people realize that the freeway is 55, but this is a very tough area to do any type of enforcement, due to the fact that the shoulders are very small and very narrow,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

Shaw explained that because the shoulders are narrow, it makes it harder to safely pull people over.

Troopers will be out on Southfield all day today, and Shaw says that they won’t be cutting to many breaks today, so if someone is pulled over, they’re probably going to get a ticket.

