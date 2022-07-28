Men’s Soccer Earns 2021-22 United Soccer Team Academic Award

gocreighton.com
Creighton Athletics Partners With Opendorse To Launch NIL Marketplace For Student-Athletes
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Athletics has partnered with Opendorse to provide a dedicated Name, Image and Likeness marketplace for its student-athletes. Creighton has worked with Opendorse since November 2020, when it became the first BIG EAST program to launch an NIL readiness program. The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support...
Men’s Basketball To Open With Texas Tech as Maui Jim Maui Invitational Reveals 2022 Tournament Bracket
OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton won't have to wait long to take the floor in its initial trip to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as the Bluejays will meet fellow first-time participant Texas Tech on Nov. 21 in the first game of the 2022 tournament. The Bluejays and Red Raiders...
