Explore Virginia one trail at a time
You love the outdoors. You love Virginia State Parks. Sign up for Trail Quest and be rewarded just for visiting them. Visit a Virginia State Park and, after the visit, log into the State Park Adventures page. The app keeps track of your progress and you will receive email confirmation.
UMW summer camp gives high school students a glimpse of college life
UMW summer camp gives high school students a glimpse of college life. Holding tight to a video camera aimed at his face, high school junior Simon Young became a blur of motion earlier this month, whirling on a whimsical stool in the University of Mary Washington’s Hurley Convergence Center. The experience and its result – a panoramic portrayal of Simon’s dizzying ride on the curious chair – was part of a lesson in virtual and augmented reality.Billed as an exploration of science fact rather than science fiction, the class was one of several – from kitchen chemistry to computational physics – available to rising 10th- through 12th-graders who took part in UMW’s weeklong Summer Enrichment Program (SEP). Packed with immersive instruction and high-impact activities, the unique residential program creates a microcosm of college, giving teens a taste of how it feels to live and learn on campus.
New research: 50% of people with disabilities in Virginia are living in financial hardship
New research: 50% of people with disabilities in Virginia are living in financial hardship. The number of people with disabilities in Virginia who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates – 15% compared to 50% – according to a new report from Rappahannock United Way and its research partner United For ALICE.
Fredericksburg Continuum of Care wins award
Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions awards the Robert M. deVoursney Best Practices Award to…. The Best Practices Award recognizes organizations that have initiated innovative regional activities which have contributed significantly to the effectiveness of a region. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Washington Regional Commission reported that the entire...
Jackpot run generates more than $30 million in profit for K-12 education in Virginia
Jackpot run generates more than $30 million in profit for K-12 education in Virginia. Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 29 drawings of the jackpot run that began in April and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $30.2 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
