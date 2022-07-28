Would a Year Long Suspension for Deshaun Watson Cripple the Cleveland Browns Playoff Hopes?

www.wkyc.com
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today
Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight. According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder. Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
WATCH: Bills' Stefon responds to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Not one' catch in the SB trash talk
As the NFL Network continues their tours around NFL training camps, the extremely fun rivalry between the Brothers Diggs continues on the national level. The Maryland natives train with each other in the offseason, formerly as receivers until Diggs was moved to cornerback while playing for the University of Alabama. As the older brother Stefon’s team, the Buffalo Bills, have ascended to Super Bowl caliber the natural conversation turns to whether the two could square off against each other in the big game.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News
With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
