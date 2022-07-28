Why was ASAP Rocky arrested in Sweden? Breaking down the rapper's legal troubles

www.foxnews.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez photographed on a motorcycle ride in California
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted taking a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California on July 27. This was the couple's first time seen in public following their brief break up and Momoa's traffic accident. The "Aquaman" actor wore a pink sweatshirt with beige colored pants and...
Unsealed Depp v. Heard court docs reveal ‘Aquaman’ actress was 'exotic dancer'
Newly unsealed court papers reveal that Amber Heard had a "brief stint as an exotic dancer," and her ex-husband Johnny Depp did not want his friendship with disgraced rocker Marilyn Manson outed at trial. After Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard with a jury awarding him $10.35...
