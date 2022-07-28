12 year prison sentence for woman who hit, killed man while driving drunk

www.ksat.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KSAT 12
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
KTSA
Bexar County Deputies find hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, arrest two during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a routine traffic stop but it turned into a big bust for Bexar County Deputies. Rebecca Kosakowski and Lenora Salas were pulled over for a traffic violation in West Bexar County Wednesday. The deputy grew suspicious of some of the items he saw in the vehicle so he called for help in searching the vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side for a shooting in progress.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
fox7austin.com
San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio. Flores has brown hair, brown...
foxsanantonio.com
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
KSAT 12
Woman shoots boyfriend at North Side apartment, claims self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot her boyfriend inside of their North Side apartment, sending him to the hospital in serious condition, according to San Antonio police. She claims it was self-defense. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of...
SUV crashes into apartment, driver runs off
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants had to be relocated after a driver crashed an SUV into their apartment unit Saturday morning, authorities say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North Frio Street for reports of a vehicle crashed into a structure.
Woman now facing charges after April Longoria found dead, victim's family demanded answers in fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and daughter sat just outside the barrier of yellow police tape as Terrell Hills police combed the scene where their loved one was found shot to death. “We want justice. We want to know what happened,” said Irene Longoria, mother of the fatal shooting...
news4sanantonio.com
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show
TERRELL HILLS – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman who was allegedly playing with a gun before it fired and fatally wounded another woman inside a Terrell Hills home. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Maria Nealy, 34, fatally shot April Longoria, 33, in the chest early Thursday.
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
Victim Clings To Top Of Stolen SUV During High Speed Police Chase In Texas
The victim jumped onto the vehicle to try to stop the thief.
KWTX
New Braunfels teen last seen July 7
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
KTSA
Driver held for suspicion of DWI following 4 car crash on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A four vehicle crash on the West side sends one to the hospital and another to jail. KSAT-12 is reporting that the crash happened on Loop 410 near Ingram Road at around 11 P.M. Thursday. A motorcycle rider was attempting to pass a SUV,...
