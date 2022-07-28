ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

12 year prison sentence for woman who hit, killed man while driving drunk

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
www.ksat.com

foxsanantonio.com

Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting

An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
foxsanantonio.com

18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
fox7austin.com

San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Destannie Flores was last seen on July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street on the northwest side of San Antonio. Flores has brown hair, brown...
foxsanantonio.com

One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
news4sanantonio.com

Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro

A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
KWTX

New Braunfels teen last seen July 7

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
