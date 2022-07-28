12 year prison sentence for woman who hit, killed man while driving drunk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a routine traffic stop but it turned into a big bust for Bexar County Deputies. Rebecca Kosakowski and Lenora Salas were pulled over for a traffic violation in West Bexar County Wednesday. The deputy grew suspicious of some of the items he saw in the vehicle so he called for help in searching the vehicle.

