Madison LeCroy Shares the Most Adorable Vacation Photo with Her Son and Fiancé

www.bravotv.com
Related
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss & Kenya Moore Celebrate Eva Marcille’s Latest Project: “All the Queens Are Here”
The RHOA duo is showing their support for their friend's new TV gig. Eva Marcille can always count on The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies to show their support! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member recently celebrated the second season of her TV show, All the Queen’s Men, alongside pals Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, as captured in a sweet new photo on Instagram.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy’s Latest Milestone in the Cutest Way
The WWHL host shared the most precious new photo of his baby daughter. While it may seem like just yesterday that Andy Cohen first announced the arrival of his daughter, Lucy, she actually turned three months old this month. To commemorate the special day, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host shared the most adorable new photo of his little girl on Instagram.
Rapper Lil Durk taking time off after injury on stage at Lollapalooza
CHICAGO — Rapper Lil Durk announced on social media that he planned to take time off and focus on his health after an accident at the Lollapalooza music festival. Lil Durk was hurt when a pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded in his face during his performance on stage at Lollapalooza, CBS News reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bravotv.com
Taylor Armstrong Is Joining the Cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County
The RHOBH alum will be hanging with the RHOC ladies in Season 17. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17. PEOPLE first reported the news on Monday (August 1) that Taylor will be hanging out with the ladies of RHOC in the upcoming season.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Has a Lot of Opinions About Sanya Richards-Ross’ House
Kenya had thoughts on everything from the “patterned rug” to the “gray” wall color in her RHOA castmate’s house. On the July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross was excited to have her castmates over to her house for the first time. Of course, the ladies were quick to weigh in on the home. (Press play on the clip above to get a full tour of Sanya’s pad.)
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis React to Patti Stanger's "Egregious" Photoshopping
The WWHL host and Flipping Out alum share why they're "so upset" about the Millionaire Matchmaker's face tuning. Jeff Lewis got candid about how he feels about Patti Stanger’s “egregious tuning and filtering of photos” during his latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Comments / 0