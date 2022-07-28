Man found walking along I-795 in Owings Mills identified

7/29/2022- UPDATE: The man has been reunited with his family. The family is extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public and is asking for privacy at this time.

———————————————————

Maryland State Police are asking for help identifying a man who was found walking on I-795 last week.

The man, who still can't remember his identity, was found walking alone at 9 p.m. July 22 on I-795 near Owings Mills Boulevard.

He was wearing only black shorts, and has a slim build. He required medical attention and couldn't remember his name or contact information for relatives.

Anyone who knows him is urged to email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706.

