ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Man found walking along I-795 in Owings Mills identified

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nf5bY_0gwTZ8FA00

7/29/2022- UPDATE: The man has been reunited with his family. The family is extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public and is asking for privacy at this time.
———————————————————
Maryland State Police are asking for help identifying a man who was found walking on I-795 last week.

The man, who still can't remember his identity, was found walking alone at 9 p.m. July 22 on I-795 near Owings Mills Boulevard.

He was wearing only black shorts, and has a slim build. He required medical attention and couldn't remember his name or contact information for relatives.

Anyone who knows him is urged to email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Driver dies in fiery crash in east Baltimore, police say

A driver died Sunday afternoon in a fiery crash in east Baltimore, police said. City police said an officer on patrol around 2:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Preston Street saw smoke and found a car engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs. Paramedics arrived and pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owings Mills, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

Sister of carjacking victim struck by own car speaks out

A woman is recovering after a man carjacked her and then hit her with her own car. It happened at the intersection of Beech Avenue and West 37th Street in Wyman Park. Police are still searching for the person who did it. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the victim's sister.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville man

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville man. Adrian Siwak, 28, is 6’0” tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a slim build, blonde hair, and unspecified clothing. Police say he was last seen in the Parkville area. Anyone with information on Adrian...
PARKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Forrester
CBS Baltimore

Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 795#Maryland State Police
CBS Baltimore

Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

59-year-old man dead following violent assault near Douglass Homes, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a violent assault that killed a man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say they found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the 1300 block of East Fayette Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday. An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.Preliminary information has led investigators to believe that an unknown juvenile male dressed in all black repeatedly assaulted the man before fleeing the location.Anyone with information about the deadly assault should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old squeegee worker shot on Gwynns Falls Parkway dies at hospital

An 18-year-old squeegee worker who was shot Saturday morning in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital. City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:11 a.m. from the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. Police said officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy