Irwin church group opens senior center

West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen Walters
Plans announced for another new grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Gilpin resident Betty Smail dedicated to lifelong volunteering
Betty Smail of Gilpin began giving back to her rural community at a young age. Smail was tasked with washing “bird dirt” off tombstones in St. Catherine’s Cemetery when she was a child. Now, at 70, she’s still volunteering throughout the Leechburg and Gilpin communities. “It...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Welcoming Westmoreland brings coffee talk to New Kensington at Knead Community Cafe
An effort at helping people feel welcome in Westmoreland County held its first event Friday outside Greensburg. Welcoming Westmoreland, a project led by Westmoreland Community Action, held a coffee talk at Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington. A collaboration between a variety of groups, the Welcome Everyone Program grew out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$500K dedicated for scholarship program for Pittsburgh housing authority residents
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh said affiliated nonprofits have dedicated more than $500,000 over four years to help students living in HACP housing with college tuition. HACP’s nonprofit affiliate Clean Slate E3 and its partner organization NEED are offering scholarships to 23 new recipients and nine returning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Picnic hosted by faith-based charity stresses 'community' in Natrona Community Park
Fun and Freedom Youth Sports, a Christian- based nonprofit based in the Tarentum area, hosted a free community picnic at Natrona Community Park in Harrison on Saturday evening. Youths from across Western Pennsylvania flocked to the Alle-Kiski Valley to play dodge ball, enjoy snacks and meet new friends. Crisp watermelon...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aspinwall's first-ever Big Night Out to promote community
Big plans are in the works for Aspinwall’s inaugural Big Night Out. Scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11, the event is pegged as a community celebration and a chance to meet and mingle with many local organizations. It is expected to draw more than 1,300 people to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Organizer of Jeannette Summerfest hopes event will expand, bring community together
Chanelle Terry and her 9-year-old son Aiden Tartt squeezed 20 bags of lemons to get ready for Saturday’s Jeannette Summerfest, their lemonade stand’s biggest event so far. Terry of Greensburg said the pair started “LemonAiden” a couple months ago as a way to help Aiden learn about money and business while helping a local nonprofit. A portion of their proceeds during Saturday’s event will be donated to TJ’s Hideaway Rescue, an animal rescue group, Terry said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin student's love of shopping inspires school clothing giveaway
Saydee Resnik of Irwin really likes back-to-school shopping. This year, the rising senior at Hempfield Area High School is sharing her enthusiasm by organizing a clothing giveaway for high school-age girls Aug. 6 at Pazaz Christian Dance Academy in Greensburg. Shopping hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale to hold Second Saturdays event, community day in August
Springdale residents have a new communitywide event to look forward to as Springdale Council aims to increase summer fun in the town. The event, dubbed Second Saturdays, will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 along the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. It will feature 30 vendors and is being held alongside Springdale Community Day, which includes a car show from 4 to 8 p.m.
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tarentum woman's digital marketing studio marks 4th anniversary with $10K grant
Katie Urich moved from the North Hills to Tarentum last year to grow her digital marketing studio. The self-described “old house nerd” bought a large Victorian home in East Tarentum and has settled nicely into the community, which she said is supportive of small businesses. A graduate of...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Questions on North Huntingdon's waiver procedure
I recently became aware of a practice by the North Huntingdon commissioners to entertain requests for waivers of building permit fees from nonprofit organizations (“North Huntingdon rejects Norwin request to waive permit fee,” June 13, TribLIVE). Intrigued by this practice, I submitted a Right-to-Know request for waivers requested since 2018.
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
August programs at Greensburg YMCA meant to get all ages moving
The Greensburg YMCA is offering fitness programs for all ages in August. Fridayis the deadline to register kids ages 2-4 in a program intended to them moving and having fun in a friendly environment. The Tots Variety Sports program at the Greensburg YMCA is running Aug. 8-31 in the Y...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'We have to move forward': Guardian Angels Parish eyes closing 5 churches, 17 ancillary buildings
As a child spending time at his grandparent’s house in Natrona, Paul Krofchik vividly recalls walking the few blocks from their home along Linden Street to Mass at St. Ladislaus Church, a domed building that takes up half the block on Spruce Street. “It was huge, and there were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Beastly beard’: Donegal Township animal park hosting facial hair competition
Those who are itching to show off their facial hair have the chance to do so at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. On Aug. 4, the family-owned zoo will host a “Beastly Beard” competition from 4-6 p.m. at the Donegal Township park to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
