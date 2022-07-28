Minnesota Power And Great River Energy Team Up To Build Transmission Line

www.fox21online.com
FOX 21 Online
14 Car Train Derailment Reported Saturday Near Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. — 7 miles north of Cook, Minnesota, a train derailed Saturday night, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:47 p.m., a Canadian National Railway train derailment occurred in a non-residential swampy area. According to a press release, 14 out of the 123 rail...
redlakenationnews.com
Impact of Ukraine war ripples across Minnesota's agriculture sector
Inna Kozionova and three other Ukrainian women sit at a picnic table near an old farmhouse. Fields of emerging cucumbers and cabbage, backlit by the late-day sun, surround them. This moment - of being lulled by the buzz of cicadas - is a far cry from their war-torn home. The four women came to Waverly, Minn., as seasonal workers for Untiedt's Vegetable Farm, a job that offers a welcome distraction during the day from their worst thoughts.
fox9.com
Why storms seem to fall apart or split before entering the Twin Cities this summer
(FOX 9) - Drought conditions continue to expand across the Twin Cities metro and much of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin because we just can't seem to get any persistent rain in many of these areas. If you've paid even the slightest attention to the radar over the last few weeks, it seems like every time a storm rolls toward the Twin Cities, it seemingly falls apart as it moves in or splits and goes around us, leaving us entirely dry or with just a taste of light rain.
KEYC
Utilities plan to spend $2.2B on Minnesota power line projects
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are approved to install three new powerlines in Minnesota. On Monday, the board of the Mid-continent Independent System Operator (MISO), passed a $10.3 billion package of 18 power lines across the Midwest. MISO says it will improve grid-reliability and integrate wind and solar projects. Minnesota...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
Unreal: Watch 6 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Where’s the meat? Solving a bottleneck in the meat supply chain vital to farmers’ profitability
By Paul Sobocinski COVID-19 brought a lot of hard lessons, one of which is that it’s not a good bet to put all of our meat processing needs into the hands of just a few large processing plants. When COVID infections soared, many large processors in our region had to shut down for a few […] The post Where’s the meat? Solving a bottleneck in the meat supply chain vital to farmers’ profitability appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KAAL-TV
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
KIMT
Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
cbs3duluth.com
Severe weather threat expanded for Sunday, gusty winds and small hail possible
TONIGHT: Thanks to high pressure, the beautiful weather will continue through most of Saturday night with slightly warmer temperatures. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s as a warm front from the Dakotas moves closer to the area. Winds will continue to be from the southwest between 5-10 mph. As the warm front gets closer, clouds will increase eventually becoming partly cloudy mainly after midnight and chances of showers will also increase. A few isolated showers are possible after 3:00 A.M. but otherwise, the night will be dry, warm, and calm.
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
winonapost.com
2,500 fish die in Rush Creek fish kill
Two-thousand five hundred fish, mostly trout, died in a fish kill on Rush Creek south of Lewiston on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). State agencies are investigating the cause of the fish kill, but suspect it was the result of human activity and noted that heavy rain on July 23 could have carried contaminants into the stream.
AG Week
Northeast Minnesota family finds success in blueberry farming
CLOQUET, Minn. — Frances Langer climbs the gate to her family’s blueberry field. The 8-year-old hooks a leg on either side and waits for someone to open it. “That’s her favorite way to get in,” Veronica Gaidelis-Langer said. Sweet Land Farm , a family-run U-pick blueberry...
