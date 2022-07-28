Los Angeles Reopens Recycled Water Fill Stations

mynewsla.com
Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief
Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
Metro to Begin Enforcing Traffic Rules Along Crenshaw Boulevard
Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
Councilman Kevin de Leon Won’t Let Sixth Street Bridge Antics Taint LA’s Image
Bemoaning the “rude, inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior” that has forced multiple closures of the Sixth Street Bridge, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n said Friday that people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge since it opened three weeks ago in his district need to start acting more maturely.
Street Vendor Sues City of Santa Monica Over Vehicle Towing
A street vendor is suing the city of Santa Monica, alleging in federal court that the city is targeting Blacks and Latinos by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers, according to court papers obtained Friday. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting Black...
Previously Burned Downtown Building Catches Fire Again
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Sunday evening against flames showing through the roof of a previously burned single-story commercial building downtown. The fire was reported at 10:31 p.m. at 1501 E. 17th St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. More than 70 firefighters put out the bulk...
LAPD to Conduct Weekend Traffic Operation at Sixth Street Viaduct
The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on the Sixth Street Bridge Sunday in the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity on the span — possibly shutting down the roadway for certain periods of time. Sunday’s operation will be conducted from 2 p.m....
Novavax Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available This Week in LA County
Doses of the newly approved Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 will become available to Southland residents this week, with Long Beach offering doses beginning Monday and Los Angeles County scheduled to start administering the medication on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine...
Candidates for Los Angeles General Election Finalized
The list of candidates who will take part in the city of Los Angeles general election in November was certified by the city clerk Friday. The general election will take place Nov. 8. The candidates will appear on the ballot as follows:. Mayor. –Rick Caruso, Businessman/Nonprofit Leader. –Karen Bass, Member...
Fire Damages Room at Elementary School in South Los Angeles
Fire damaged one room Sunday at an elementary school in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 11:35 a.m. to 49th Street Elementary School at 750 E. 49th St. had the blaze out within 25 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The fire...
Gas Prices in Southland, U.S. Drop for 47th Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 47th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.649 its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has dropped 81.3 cents since rising to a...
Metro Bus Crashes in Huntington Park
A Metro bus and a car collided in Huntington Park early Monday, resulting in injuries. The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m. on Pacific Boulevard at Clarendon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the fire department reported. Authorities...
Residential Fire Near Corona Seriously Injures a Person
A person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building near Corona. The fire was reported at 11:26 a.m. in the 20000 block of State Street in the unincorporated community of El Cerrito, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LA County Could Drop Out of High COVID Transmission Level Next Week
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to the latest state figures....
Fire Damages Residence in Lakewood
A fire damaged a residence in Lakewood Friday. Firefighters sent to the 5700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at 12:15 p.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. One person was treated for an unspecified injury, the fire department reported. The cause...
Fire Damages Home in Adams-Normandie Neighborhood
Fire Sunday damaged a single-story home in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood but no injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire was reported at 12:21 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Hobart Boulevard with flames showing on two sides of the structure, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LAPD Searching For Missing Panorama City Woman, 24
Authorities were searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Panorama City. Noellia Goodwin was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday leaving a supermarket near Parthenia Street and Cedros Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was last seen carrying a gray bag, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light pink sweatpants and yellow slip-on shoes, the LAPD said.
Orange County Sees Slight Dip in COVID Hospitalizations
Orange County reported 3,790 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, in numbers that cover the last three days. The county also logged eight additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing its cumulative totals to 637,013 cases and 7,203 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Southland Could See Showers, Thunderstorms This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the...
Gas Leak Forces Residents to Shelter in Place in Lake Elsinore
Residents of eight homes in Lake Elsinore were advised to shelter in place Friday due to a gas leak. Fire crews responded to the 33000 block of Richard Street at around 9:20 a.m. Friday for a ruptured gas line, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Eight homes were affected...
