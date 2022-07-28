Authorities Seek Help To Find Man Who Allegedly Robbed Recycling Center

mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Seek Public Help To ID Teen With Down Syndrome
Riverside police asked for the public’s help to identify a disabled teen with Down Syndrome who was found at a Riverside pizzeria. The boy, who was found alone at a Shakey’s Pizza restaurant in the 5900 block of Van Buren Boulevard, apparently goes by the name of JC and told police he was 17 years old.
Corona police searching for armed man
Residents in Corona were briefly told to shelter in their homes while police searched for a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous. The search happened at two apartment complexes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were searching the Deerwood apartment complex at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa apartment complex at […]
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal
A GoFundMe page was created for the man who was found dead inside a burned pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal. Investigators said the death was a homicide. The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella. Hernandez was known by his friends and family as Jesse. His sister, The post GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Standoff Near Hollywood Farmers’ Market
A man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday, causing the popular establishment to shut down, has been taken into custody. Witnesses called police around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to report a man with a gun firing multiple shots in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
Corona police fire shots at man who reportedly pointed rifle at passing cars
A man fled the scene and remains on the loose after Corona police fired shots at him following reports he was pointing a rifle at passing cars.
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
mynewsla.com
LAPD Searching For Missing Panorama City Woman, 24
Authorities were searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Panorama City. Noellia Goodwin was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday leaving a supermarket near Parthenia Street and Cedros Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was last seen carrying a gray bag, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light pink sweatpants and yellow slip-on shoes, the LAPD said.
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Went Missing in Brea Found
A 79-year-old woman who went missing in Brea has been found Sunday, authorities said. The Brea Police Department did not disclose where or what time Shuchih Qao was found. Qao, who does not speak English, had last been seen walking a small black poodle. She was in need of medication...
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
A man was stabbed to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs, police said Saturday. Officers responded to a “disturbance” about 6 p.m. Friday in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a man who had been stabbed on a Sunline bus, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputies in City Terrace Arrested
A man suspected of shooting at sheriff’s deputies in the unincorporated City Terrace area Friday was arrested. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the area of Fisher Street and North Marianna Avenue, near Esteban E. Torres High School, about 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and came under fire as they arrived at the scene, according reports from the department and CBS2.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a...
mynewsla.com
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order at Corona Apartments
Authorities ordered residents at two neighboring apartment complexes in Corona to shelter in place due to “police activity” Sunday morning. The shelter-in-place order was announced by the Corona Police Department on Facebook at 7:36 a.m. and applies to residents at the Deerwood Apartments at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa Apartments at 2235 Treehouse Lane.
mynewsla.com
Metro Bus Crashes in Huntington Park
A Metro bus and a car collided in Huntington Park early Monday, resulting in injuries. The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m. on Pacific Boulevard at Clarendon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the fire department reported. Authorities...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot, Then Hit By Multiple Vehicles on South LA Street
The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died from a hit-and-run crash,...
2urbangirls.com
Arrest made in deadly stabbing on a Sunline Bus
Desert Hot Springs police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing on a Sunline bus. It was reported off Mission Lakes Boulevard near Santa Cruz Road around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Police tell News Channel 3 that officers responded to a disturbance call and found a man with stab wounds. While waiting The post Arrest made in deadly stabbing on a Sunline Bus appeared first on KESQ.
