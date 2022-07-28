Man Fatally Shot, Then Hit By Multiple Vehicles on South LA Street

mynewsla.com
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Standoff Near Hollywood Farmers’ Market
A man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday, causing the popular establishment to shut down, has been taken into custody. Witnesses called police around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to report a man with a gun firing multiple shots in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Searching For Missing Panorama City Woman, 24
Authorities were searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Panorama City. Noellia Goodwin was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday leaving a supermarket near Parthenia Street and Cedros Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was last seen carrying a gray bag, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light pink sweatpants and yellow slip-on shoes, the LAPD said.
mynewsla.com
Metro Bus Crashes in Huntington Park
A Metro bus and a car collided in Huntington Park early Monday, resulting in injuries. The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m. on Pacific Boulevard at Clarendon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the fire department reported. Authorities...
mynewsla.com
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead, another injured
LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday. The victim was identified by the coroner as Deantuane Giles, whose city of residence was unknown. The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday in...
foxla.com
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. The victim, a...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Room at Elementary School in South Los Angeles
Fire damaged one room Sunday at an elementary school in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 11:35 a.m. to 49th Street Elementary School at 750 E. 49th St. had the blaze out within 25 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The fire...
foxla.com
False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
mynewsla.com
Search for Armed Suspect in Corona Ends Without Arrest
A manhunt for an armed suspect that triggered a shelter-in-place order for two neighboring apartment buildings in Corona ended without an arrest Sunday, police said. The Corona Police Department described the suspect as a “light skinned black male adult, wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side and a black T-shirt with a design on the front.”
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Hit-and-Run Crash
A man on a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he was struck by a white SUV that left the scene. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m. on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I, said Lt. M. Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. News video from the...
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
Male Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Atwater Village
Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers responded to a call of a male victim down suffering from a gunshot wound to… Read more "Male Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Atwater Village"
Deputies searching for suspects in deadly 2004 South L.A. shooting
Authorities are searching for four men involved in a deadly South Angeles shooting in 2004. During a press conference on Friday, deputies revealed composite drawings of the four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.
19-year-old man arrested, charged for fatal shooting in Long Beach
A 19-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man sitting in a vehicle in Long Beach. Jahi Jackson was arrested near the area of West Wardlow Road and North Pacific Avenue and booked for one count each of murder, carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of a controlled substance, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
