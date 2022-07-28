The South Carolina American Legion senior baseball tournament continues Thursday

www.coladaily.com
Camden finishes state runner-up at S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament
After a month of postseason play, Camden Post 17 was the lone remaining Midlands team in the South Carolina American Legion baseball tournament. Post 17 was among the three remaining teams in the state tournament as it reached Segra Park Thursday. It advanced with an 8-6 victory over Rock Hill Post 34.
Former Negro League player from Batesburg-Leesville honored at final Blowfish game
A 90-year-old Batesburg-Leesville man who played in the Negro League was honored Saturday night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Lexington County Blowfish closed out the 2022 season against the Forest City Owls and Albert 'Al' Jeffcoat made an appearance. The 90-year-old has quietly lived the past 50 years in his hometown of Leesville. In high school, Jeffcoat played baseball at Hampton High School in Leesville and Twin City High School in Batesburg from 1947-50. He also played on the local Leesville Cubs' independent team during much of that span.
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4-star edge Monteque Rhames announces SEC commitment
Class of 2023 prospect Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and the University of South Carolina Saturday. Rhames, a 4-star edge rusher out of Sumter, South Carolina, chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and NC State, among others. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound in-state prospect is ranked as the...
South Carolina loses commitment from 2023 safety out of Florida
South Carolina has been piling up the commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, but on Sunday, the class took a hit. That’s because 3-star 2023 S Cameron Upshaw Jr., a native of Perry, Florida, revealed he was decommitting from the Gamecocks. As you can see below, the talented safety...
South Carolina State still hungry despite Celebration Bowl win
South Carolina State got a big boost from winning the Celebration Bowl. Now it will have to defend what it has won. The post South Carolina State still hungry despite Celebration Bowl win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year within a few weeks. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw Counties. Lexington County:. Sat., July 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midlands Technical...
15 Best Restaurants In Columbia SC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Columbia SC, you will be happy to know that there’s no shortage of amazing places to eat in this lovely South Carolina town. Visiting Columbia is always a great idea as it is one of the best getaways in the south. There are so many amazing things to do in Columbia, and trying some of the delectable food is a must for everyone’s itinerary for the city!
Guardians of the Night 5K draws record crowd
Most 5K’s, especially during a Columbia summer, start early in the morning to beat the heat, but one annual exception drew its biggest crowd yet on Saturday. More than 500 people gathered after sunset for the 11th Guardians of the Night K9 5K at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 team, and helps pay for the dogs' food, medical care, safety equipment, collars, leads and custom-fit ballistic vests. It also honors the memory of K9 Fargo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2011.
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
ON THE ROAD: Midlands state park offers fun recreation on and off Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, SC (WOLO) — With more than 90,000 acres of protected lands from the mountains to the coast in South Carolina, there’s plenty of outdoor fun to be had in the Palmetto State. One of those places is right here in the Midlands. “I’ve been working out here...
Fatal collision near Bowman, South Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - At 1:15 a.m. near Bowman, South Carolina, a fatal collision occurred on Highway 178 near Holstein Road. One vehicle with two passengers traveling west toward Bowman crossed lanes and collided head-first with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle switching...
Race for South Carolina town council seat has no candidates
CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina town council seat is supposed to be filled in September. But it will take a write-in candidate to win the post. Friday’s noon deadline for a special election in Chapin to qualify for an open seat passed without any candidates filing to place their names on the ballot, The State of Columbia reported.
New principal for Aiken High School announced
A new principal for Aiken High School has been named. Assistant Principal Alisa Hamrick has been named the principal for the 2022-23. The Aiken County Board of Education approved Hamrick for the position during its meeting on July 26. “I am beyond thrilled to be the principal,” Hamrick said in...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
Kira Bemis Stokes
Kira Bemis Stokes, 38, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Columbia, SC, on July 3, 1984. Kira was a beautiful soul who was loved by all that knew her. She graduated from Chapin High School, where she excelled in track and field and cross country. She went on to graduate with Honors in Nursing at University of South Carolina. She loved her career as a nurse but left to selflessly raise and homeschool her three children. She taught herself to be a master crocheter and gifted many with her beautiful creations. The blankets and hats she made brought comfort to many family members and friends. She spent many hours in the garden and had a tremendous ability to fill an empty place with beautiful plants and flowers. Her love for the Lord radiated through her in all that she did. She was a wonderful friend who focused on graciously walking and talking with friends. Throughout her two-and-a-half-year battle with Melanoma, Kira fought with the strength of Christ and mirrored the image of His grace, while never complaining. All the while blessing her friends and family in every way possible. She was always focused on the next step towards recovery and she suffered well, as Christ did, looking to Him for courage, strength and peace.
