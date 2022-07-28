ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles’ Brandon Graham Inspires Fan Who Underwent Heart, Liver Transplants

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNb43_0gwTYimA00

The Eagles defensive end was finally able to meet the longtime fan he helped get through a difficult time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Veteran Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham garnered headlines this week at training camp when he met a longtime fan of his that Graham helped through a challenging time.

Joe Eitl spent the last two years listening to motivational videos Graham sent, after Eitl was preparing for a heart and liver transplant.

The Eitl family credits the videos from Graham for getting Joe through his surgery and recovery and keeping his spirits lifted.

“I’m telling you, you saved him,” Joe’s mother, Peg, told Graham at Eagles training camp this week.

Joe’s father, Craig, told the Eagles official team website that Graham is one of the reasons that Joe is alive today.

Joe, who has Down Syndrome and was born with a congenital heart defect, underwent surgery when he was 7 years old that caused his heart to pump blood at a higher pressure than normal. The effects of that procedure eventually damaged his organs, leading Joe to need a liver transplant.

When Graham heard about Joe and the transplants that he needed, he sent motivational videos to help Joe get through the difficult time.

Joe is now fully recovered and finally met his hero in Graham this week, a culmination of a multiyear friendship in the making.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments

The Philadelphia Eagles have made some big changes to their roster. Their most important acquisition in the offseason is nabbing ex-Titans WR AJ Brown. With him in the fold, their lackluster receiving corps just got a whole lot better. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to dump a certain first-round pick of […] The post Eagles fans about to throw hands after Nick Sirianni’s Jalen Reagor comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Vince Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Liver#American Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy