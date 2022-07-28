ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CTCA recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago
times-herald.com

11Alive

Non-emergency 911 calls, high hospital volumes stretch metro Atlanta ambulances thin

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Emergency services throughout metro Atlanta are being stretched thin and making it harder to respond to those who need help right away. Douglas County reports that its ambulances are having to wait at area hospitals for at least 30 minutes more than 500 times in both May and June. They report two reasons are behind this and are asking for people's help to improve public safety.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

June Mansour Thomas

June Mansour Thomas passed away on July 29, 2022, at her home in Newnan, Georgia. She was born in Newnan on June 18, 1934, to the late Michael Vincent and Mayme Bohorfoush Mansour. From the time she was a young girl, June worked in her family's business, Ellis Mansour Department Store in downtown Newnan. She was a member of the first graduating class the "new" Newnan High School in 1952. After attending two years of college at Agnes Scott, June's father passed away unexpectedly, and she left school to work in the store.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Small Town Throwdown’ Concert at Ashley Park to benefit Coweta Community Foundation

Following on the heels of last year’s successful Alan Jackson concert, another live event to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. Produced by Palmetto Entertainment and with Pepsi as Presenting Sponsor, the Small Town Throwdown concert driven by Southtowne Motors at Ashley Park will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and will feature Brantley Gilbert, LOCASH, Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over tax revenue

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over how to split up Local Option Sales Tax revenue. The county’s expected to collect around $316 million a year over the next decade. The decision could impact every taxpayer in Fulton and raise property taxes for homeowners. Both sides met Friday to hear the city’s proposal and start the negotiation process.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking

After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Positivities

At dinner with friends, we recalled a mutual pal from our past. “Always complaining,” someone said. “Most negative person I’ve ever met,” said another. “Died way too young,” I lamented. It’s not only “crack” that kills. Negativity does a mighty fine job, too. Diseases, accidents and...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

I’d like to thank the Academy

I was at an award ceremony for a co-worker last night. I go to my fair share of award presentations, as I am lucky enough to work with people deserving of winning awards. My mind tends to wander as I sit and listen to people speak. It’s not a favorable trait, but it’s one I can’t change. As I’m sitting there daydreaming, I usually think about what I’d say if I were to win an award.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Zion’s Community House serves 70 students during summer enrichment program

Zion’s Community House served 70 Pre-K- 12th grade students during its summer enrichment program. ZCH is a philanthropic entity of Holy Zion Ministries of Newnan. Bishop Cecil Newton pastors the church and is the father of Cam Newton, NFL free agent. Newton is from Atlanta and his foundation, The Cam Newton Foundation, also collaborates often with ZCH.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Radio

Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
ATLANTA, GA

