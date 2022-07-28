CTCA recognized by U.S. News & World Report

times-herald.com
Community raises $80K for 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The community has raised more than $80K for a Georgia woman who was left paralyzed after a visit to her chiropractor last month. The family hopes the money will go to her continued treatment in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May...
Non-emergency 911 calls, high hospital volumes stretch metro Atlanta ambulances thin
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Emergency services throughout metro Atlanta are being stretched thin and making it harder to respond to those who need help right away. Douglas County reports that its ambulances are having to wait at area hospitals for at least 30 minutes more than 500 times in both May and June. They report two reasons are behind this and are asking for people's help to improve public safety.
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
Newnan Times-Herald
June Mansour Thomas
June Mansour Thomas passed away on July 29, 2022, at her home in Newnan, Georgia. She was born in Newnan on June 18, 1934, to the late Michael Vincent and Mayme Bohorfoush Mansour. From the time she was a young girl, June worked in her family's business, Ellis Mansour Department Store in downtown Newnan. She was a member of the first graduating class the "new" Newnan High School in 1952. After attending two years of college at Agnes Scott, June's father passed away unexpectedly, and she left school to work in the store.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Small Town Throwdown’ Concert at Ashley Park to benefit Coweta Community Foundation
Following on the heels of last year’s successful Alan Jackson concert, another live event to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. Produced by Palmetto Entertainment and with Pepsi as Presenting Sponsor, the Small Town Throwdown concert driven by Southtowne Motors at Ashley Park will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and will feature Brantley Gilbert, LOCASH, Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.
cobbcountycourier.com
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over tax revenue
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over how to split up Local Option Sales Tax revenue. The county’s expected to collect around $316 million a year over the next decade. The decision could impact every taxpayer in Fulton and raise property taxes for homeowners. Both sides met Friday to hear the city’s proposal and start the negotiation process.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
flipboard.com
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
Deli Goldbergs Fine Foods is set to close its location at Alpharetta shopping center Avalon after service on July 31. The closure was first reported …
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Newnan Times-Herald
Positivities
At dinner with friends, we recalled a mutual pal from our past. “Always complaining,” someone said. “Most negative person I’ve ever met,” said another. “Died way too young,” I lamented. It’s not only “crack” that kills. Negativity does a mighty fine job, too. Diseases, accidents and...
WTGS
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
Newnan Times-Herald
I’d like to thank the Academy
I was at an award ceremony for a co-worker last night. I go to my fair share of award presentations, as I am lucky enough to work with people deserving of winning awards. My mind tends to wander as I sit and listen to people speak. It’s not a favorable trait, but it’s one I can’t change. As I’m sitting there daydreaming, I usually think about what I’d say if I were to win an award.
Newnan Times-Herald
Zion’s Community House serves 70 students during summer enrichment program
Zion’s Community House served 70 Pre-K- 12th grade students during its summer enrichment program. ZCH is a philanthropic entity of Holy Zion Ministries of Newnan. Bishop Cecil Newton pastors the church and is the father of Cam Newton, NFL free agent. Newton is from Atlanta and his foundation, The Cam Newton Foundation, also collaborates often with ZCH.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
