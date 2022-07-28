‘Stranger Things’ Has Nielsen’s Second Biggest Streaming Week Ever After Season 4 Volume 2 Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Thanks to the premiere of Season 4 Volume 2 of “ Stranger Things ,” the series now holds the record for the second biggest week in the history of Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

“Stranger Things” was viewed for 5.9 billion minutes during the June 27-July 3 viewing window, which marked the first three days of availability of Season 4 Volume 2, including two episodes that run for about four hours. And the only streaming week to outperform this showing was the May 30-June 5 window, when the first full week of availability of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 was watched for 7.2 billion minutes.

“Stranger Things” now holds four of Nielsen’s top six streaming weeks ever. In third and fourth place are “Tiger King” and “Ozark,” respectively, both having become the first titles to break 5 billion minutes in March 2020. The No. 5 streaming week ever was May 23-29 due to the first three days of availability of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1, followed by June 6-13, Volume 1’s second full week of availability.

During the previous viewing window, June 20-26, “ The Umbrella Academy ” became the first series to outperform “Stranger Things” since the debut of Season 4. This viewing window, the first full week of availability for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, clocked an impressive 2.2 billion minutes watched, though the series ultimately fell to second place behind “Stranger Things.”

The Disney+ debut of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which premiered in theaters in May, took the No. 3 position last week with 1.4 billion minutes, but fell to No. 9 on the streaming chart this week with 620 million minutes. “Sing 2” took third place instead with 1.3 billion minutes watched.

This viewing window also marked the debut of “The Terminal List” on Amazon Prime Video, a Chris Pratt-led action series based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name. Season 1 debuted on July 1 and was watched for 1.1 billion minutes in its first three days of availability, landing at No. 4 on the chart. Once again, the No. 5 position went to Netflix ’s action comedy film “The Man From Toronto” with 952 million minutes. And after taking ninth place last week with 712 million minutes watch, Amazon’s “The Boys” saw a jump after the premiere of Season 3’s penultimate episode on July 1. The series was watched for 951 million minutes from June 27-July 3, taking sixth place.

Elsewhere on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 this week was “NCIS” (787 million), “Cocomelon” (655 million) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (610 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with original streaming titles for June 27-July 3 first, followed by overall streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.