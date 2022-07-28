Parra Romero Makes History With ITA Summer Circuit Win

The Liberty softball team has been recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for academic success. The Lady Flames earned the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Academic Team award for the seventh time in the last nine years. Additionally, 10 Liberty student-athletes received mention on the list of Easton/NFCA...

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO