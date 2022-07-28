More Charges Announced for Man Accused of Shooting Man with Arrow

DALLAS TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested two people after crack cocaine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop on state Route 309 late Wednesday night. Michael Edwin Rought, 39, and Amber Ann Wilson, both of Towanda, were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rought and Wilson were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail, each.

DALLAS, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO