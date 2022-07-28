More Charges Announced for Man Accused of Shooting Man with Arrow

www.wicz.com
Woman carjacked, police seek suspects
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
Troopers looking to ID pair accused of using stolen wallet at Target, Walgreens
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are searching for a pair of alleged thieves. Authorities say an elderly woman told them her wallet was missing last weekend in Cortland. Troopers say she discovered her credit card was being used at the Dryden Walgreens and the Target in Lansing. The suspects racked up charges of about one-thousand dollars.
County Sheriff Announces Additional Charges in Country Club Shooting Case
More charges have been revealed against two people accused of shooting a man in the chest with an arrow at an abandoned country club. According to the sheriff, a search warrant was executed on a 2014 Dodge Dart owned and registered by Savannah Perry. The Dart is owned and registered...
Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home
Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
Dickson City officer accused of tipping off alleged dealer on informant
Editor’s Note: The original image posted with this story has been removed for accuracy. DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a Dickson City police officer after they say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on April […]
Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
Elmira man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One family is expressing their relief after an Elmira man pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal home invasion on Elmira’s eastside almost two years ago, according to the District Attorney. Eugene Cade pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Murder on July 29, 2022, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. The […]
Fire in Scranton forces families from home
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Sunday morning. Flames broke out at the double-block home along Watkins Street in the city's north end. Everyone made it out safely, along with their pets. Officials say that both sides of the home were so heavily damaged they're now...
Elmira man indicted on weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on weapons charges stemming from an arrest back in June. According to the indictment, Jordan O. Mann, 18, of Elmira, was indicted on four counts of weapons charges. Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal […]
Fire breaks Out at Vacant Broome County Property
A vacant building is destroyed by fire in Broome County. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze. No one was injured. According to Chief Tracy Keener of the Richford Fire Department, this is...
State police arrest two people on child endangerment, drug possession charges
DALLAS TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested two people after crack cocaine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop on state Route 309 late Wednesday night. Michael Edwin Rought, 39, and Amber Ann Wilson, both of Towanda, were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rought and Wilson were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail, each.
Multiple felonies for Tioga County man
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man arrested for sexual abuse. State Police at Owego arrested 35-year-old John Fanning, of Spencer, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April. Fanning is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the...
Students charged in Dunmore school attack plot moved to juvenile court
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell states two Dunmore High School students charged for plotting a Columbine-inspired attack on the school have been moved to juvenile court. According to the DA, two 16-year-olds Zavier Lewis and Alyssa Kucharski were being charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats. […]
Woman arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Duryea Police Department said they conducted an undercover drug investigation in Luzerne County that led to the arrest of one woman. Officials said they, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force (TCDTF), made multiple drug purchases from a 40-year-old woman behind her house. Investigators said the woman […]
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for DWI following accident
A Town of Cincinnatus man was arrested recently stemming from an accident where he drove while intoxicated, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Sean K. Klein, 38, was involved in a single motor-vehicle accident on North Tower Road in the Town of Solon. At the scene, county sheriff’s officers determined that Klein was intoxicated, the report states.
Police: Owego man arrested after domestic incident
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego man faces a felony charge. Owego Police say 28-year-old Spencer Davis was arrested last week after a domestic incident on Lackawanna Avenue. He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor for aggravated harassment. Davis is being held at the...
