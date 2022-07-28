Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reducing services due to staffing shortage

SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO