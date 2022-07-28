Aulani’s ‘AMA ‘AMA Restaurant Reopening This Fall

mickeyblog.com
Related
2022 Music Midtown festival in Atlanta canceled: 'Circumstances beyond our control'
Music Midtown draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta every year. The organizer said it was canceled for "circumstances beyond our control."
Rapper Lil Durk taking time off after injury on stage at Lollapalooza
CHICAGO — Rapper Lil Durk announced on social media that he planned to take time off and focus on his health after an accident at the Lollapalooza music festival. Lil Durk was hurt when a pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded in his face during his performance on stage at Lollapalooza, CBS News reported.
Travis Scott to headline September nightclub residency in Las Vegas
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott announced Monday that he will be performing a seven-show residency this September in Las Vegas. The residency, called Road to Utopia, will begin on Sept. 17. It will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the newest hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.
