Quarterback question looms over upcoming Texas Tech season

footballscoop.com
The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 15: Tim DeRuyter, Texas Tech
Previous stop: Oregon defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach (2021) Why he's important: Texas Tech played its first football season in 1925. The Red Raiders joined a conference in 1932. In the near 90 seasons since, Tech has hoisted a conference championship trophy 11 times; the most recent was in 1994, the last outright conference title came in 1955, when the Raiders won the Border Conference with a 3-0-1 record.
Fantastic 47: No. 22, Don Rives
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
Talented 2024 ATH Chandlin Slade Myers Commits to Tech
Texas Tech Red Raiders Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas Tech looking to improve on an already impressive class.
glasstire.com
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
Hollywood in West Texas: Why B.J. Novak chose the Lone Star State for his movie
LUBBOCK, Texas — West Texas is getting the Hollywood treatment. A new dark comedy called ‘Vengeance’ is set in Lubbock’s backyard, and fans of ‘The Office’ will recognize the director and star BJ Novak. Novak plays Ben, a cocky New York podcaster searching for his next big story. But when a former fling is found […]
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Illinois ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One lucky soul in Illinois won big on Saturday night. A Shallowater woman has donated her time to forming a quilting ministry. Dora Potter, 82, moved to Shallowater in the early 1960s. She started her quilting industry at the First Baptist Church Shallowater.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech researcher: Peanuts help weight loss, blood pressure, glucose levels
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Texas Tech University faculty member is helping to show the world that peanuts may be a useful dietary addition in dealing with a variety of health needs. A new study from the University of South Australia found consumption of lightly salted peanuts twice...
How you can get 59-cent Chick-fil-A sandwiches in Lubbock on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A in the South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years and selling its chicken sandwich at 59 cents each on Saturday. The store is selling its chicken sandwiches at the price it was 50 years ago. “Our Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia had to go through a ton of records to […]
everythinglubbock.com
“A dire situation:” Teacher shortage leaves Texas districts short hundreds of positions
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just weeks before students return to class, school districts around Texas are struggling to hire enough teachers. Seminole ISD superintendent, Kyle Lynch, testified about the issues he has seen in front of the Texas House Public Education Committee on Monday. “There’s no doubt, it is the...
This “Prank” Happening In Lubbock Could Cost You A Ton Of Money
There seems to be a new "prank" happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you are the victim of this prank, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor App, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water...
The Top 12 Best Dive Bars in Lubbock to Get Your Drink On
When someone asks me to go out somewhere fancy, I always feel a little uncomfortable because I'm just a dive bar kind of woman. Lubbock has some excellent dive bars to hang out at on the weekends and let loose. I'm pretty sure these are the top 12 best dive bars in town. Correct me if I'm wrong.
Construction underway, Dave & Buster’s location in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dave and Busters location is coming to the Hub City, records from the City of Lubbock confirmed. According to building permits, the location would be at 2620 West Loop 289 in the West End area. Photos taken Friday showed construction at that address. According to the permit, the building would be […]
Courthouse News Service
The legal loophole that helped end abortion rights
LUBBOCK, Texas (CN) — A few years back, Jonathan Mitchell thought he’d discovered a loophole in the way courts review laws. A former solicitor general of Texas, he outlined his theory in a 2018 article for the Virginia Law Review. Courts can stop officials from enforcing a law,...
AOL Corp
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live for...
Rural school districts in West Texas adjust to four-day school weeks
SPRINGLAKE, Texas – As the school year quickly approaches, some rural school districts in West Texas and across the state are adjusting to a four-day school week. For Springlake-Earth ISD, this coming school year is what they’re calling the “pilot year.” They voted on the decision to implement the new schedule last spring. Superintendent of […]
How Rude! Are People in Lubbock Acting More Like Complete Jerks Lately?
Maybe it's the heat that won't go away or the fact that everyone seems to be getting Covid-19 again, but more and more I notice that whenever I leave the house, people in Lubbock are starting to act like straight up punks. This is in direct conflict with the usual...
One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue
LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
