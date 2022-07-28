ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Quarterback question looms over upcoming Texas Tech season

By Davis Cordova, Staff Reporter, @DavisCordova11
ocolly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ocolly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 15: Tim DeRuyter, Texas Tech

Previous stop: Oregon defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach (2021) Why he's important: Texas Tech played its first football season in 1925. The Red Raiders joined a conference in 1932. In the near 90 seasons since, Tech has hoisted a conference championship trophy 11 times; the most recent was in 1994, the last outright conference title came in 1955, when the Raiders won the Border Conference with a 3-0-1 record.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Fantastic 47: No. 22, Don Rives

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
LUBBOCK, TX
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Cedar Hill, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Tommy Tuberville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#College Football#High School Football#American Football#Texas Tech
Courthouse News Service

The legal loophole that helped end abortion rights

LUBBOCK, Texas (CN) — A few years back, Jonathan Mitchell thought he’d discovered a loophole in the way courts review laws. A former solicitor general of Texas, he outlined his theory in a 2018 article for the Virginia Law Review. Courts can stop officials from enforcing a law,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
AOL Corp

7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month

While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live for...
ARIZONA STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy