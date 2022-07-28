4 Oregon deaths that could be related to heat wave are under investigation

LEVEL 1 (Green) – BE READY to evacuate. Be aware of danger in the area. Stay informed: Sign up for emergency alerts with your county. Check local emergency service websites, social media, TV news and radio for updates. This is the time for preparation. Have your emergency plan and go-kit ready with supplies for health, safety, and identification. Act early if you are older or have children, disabilities or limited access to transportation. Consider moving pets and livestock. Plan possible evacuation routes. If you can do so safely, check with your neighbors and share information.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO