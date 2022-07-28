ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Oregon deaths that could be related to heat wave are under investigation

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 4 days ago
Oregon reports 10 potentially heat-related deaths in past week

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced Sunday that ten suspected heat-related deaths have occurred within the last week. So far, the deaths are ruled as ‘potentially’ related to heat but have not been confirmed. Five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County on July 25, 27,...
OREGON STATE
Multiple Central Oregon fires started with Sunday thunderstorms

At least 15 new fire “incidents” were started Sunday following thunderstorms that moved through the region. The search is on for as many as six others that have been reported. Central Oregon Fire Information said firefighterds responded to the West Cultus Fire located roughly 2 miles northwest of...
ENVIRONMENT
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
OREGON STATE
▶️ Know your wildfire evacuation levels as fire season ramps up

LEVEL 1 (Green) – BE READY to evacuate. Be aware of danger in the area. Stay informed: Sign up for emergency alerts with your county. Check local emergency service websites, social media, TV news and radio for updates. This is the time for preparation. Have your emergency plan and go-kit ready with supplies for health, safety, and identification. Act early if you are older or have children, disabilities or limited access to transportation. Consider moving pets and livestock. Plan possible evacuation routes. If you can do so safely, check with your neighbors and share information.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town

Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
OREGON STATE
Oregon State Police ask for help solving cold case from 1960s

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case from the 1960s. Skeletal remains were found in the Tillamook State Forest off Highway 26 in October of 2004. Despite tips to authorities, the remains weren't identified. In July...
OREGON STATE
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
SEASIDE, OR

