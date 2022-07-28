4 Oregon deaths that could be related to heat wave are under investigation

centraloregondaily.com
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon reports 10 potentially heat-related deaths in past week
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced Sunday that ten suspected heat-related deaths have occurred within the last week. So far, the deaths are ruled as ‘potentially’ related to heat but have not been confirmed. Five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County on July 25, 27,...
centraloregondaily.com
Multiple Central Oregon fires started with Sunday thunderstorms
At least 15 new fire “incidents” were started Sunday following thunderstorms that moved through the region. The search is on for as many as six others that have been reported. Central Oregon Fire Information said firefighterds responded to the West Cultus Fire located roughly 2 miles northwest of...
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
‘More preparation’ for Oregon heat wave makes difference
Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill told KOIN 6 News July is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record. While this year's heatwave hasn't been quite as hot or deadly as the heat dome of 2021, it has been nearly twice as long.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
Channel 6000
Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
2 found dead in Oregon City, suspicious death investigation underway
Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths after a man and woman were reportedly found dead in an Oregon City apartment on Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Know your wildfire evacuation levels as fire season ramps up
LEVEL 1 (Green) – BE READY to evacuate. Be aware of danger in the area. Stay informed: Sign up for emergency alerts with your county. Check local emergency service websites, social media, TV news and radio for updates. This is the time for preparation. Have your emergency plan and go-kit ready with supplies for health, safety, and identification. Act early if you are older or have children, disabilities or limited access to transportation. Consider moving pets and livestock. Plan possible evacuation routes. If you can do so safely, check with your neighbors and share information.
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in Oregon?
We've all been there: someone is following far too close to you on the highway as you're driving for comfort. Is there a way to get them off of your tail with a so-called 'brake check'?
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
Dog left in car dies; owner arrested in Beaverton
The owner of a German Shepherd was arrested for 1st-degree animal abuse after leaving the dog in a locked vehicle for at least 35 minutes in 89-degree heat, officials said.
Fast-Moving Blaze Near Oregon Border Is California’s 2nd Major Wildfire of Season
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 51,000 acres. It...
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police ask for help solving cold case from 1960s
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case from the 1960s. Skeletal remains were found in the Tillamook State Forest off Highway 26 in October of 2004. Despite tips to authorities, the remains weren't identified. In July...
beachconnection.net
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
McMinnville neighborhood pummeled by gunfire, fireworks
An hours-long incident that included gunshots fired at and by police ended when a man surrendered to McMinnville police Saturday afternoon.
These 11 Oregon counties should mask up amid BA.5-fueled COVID surge, according to CDC
Eleven Oregon counties are being recommended to mask up for the next week or so still as COVID-19 continues to surge on a local level, according to the latest community risk level guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
