Celebrate National Chili Dog Day with Skyline Chili!

Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Finding your French community, right here in Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Visit One of Ohio's Most Unique ParksTravel Maven
I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
Feeling cheesy? Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton
“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items,” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones and more.”
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!
For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something […]
Flying acts soar above Dayton Air Show, delight fans
With the singing of the National Anthem, flying acts began shortly after noon Saturday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The 48th annual show opened at 9 a.m. with clear skies and low humidity — conditions that were just about perfect for the event. A waiting line of spectators gathered on the East end of Dayton International Airport and were steadily streaming in all morning.
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
5 things to do at the LEGO Fan Convention next weekend in Dayton
The ultimate LEGO fan experience is coming to the Dayton Convention Center next weekend. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone, gallery and much more all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. Organizers have predicted the Dayton event...
Air Force veteran turns card game idea into small family business
What started as a family card game experiment on Christmas Day in 2011 has turned into a small family business for a local Air Force veteran. Beavercreek resident Wayne Mathieu is the creator of Synco, which he describes as a family-friendly card game for all ages. Players are given a...
New Carlisle Italian restaurant expected to expand days of operation
What started as a way to help those in his community find food easily during the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Chef Franco Gallo, owner of Franco the Foodie located in the space that previously housed StageCoach Cafe in New Carlisle, is now open with a limited carryout menu on the weekends.
Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
Rhythm & Rib Fest promises great food and tunes
It’s that time of year again–time to head to downtown London for two days of music, food, and plenty of family-friendly fun. London’s Rhythm & Rib Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 on and around Main Street. “We’re excited to be...
Greene County Fair begins today; here’s what you need to know
XENIA — Cows, chickens, bunnies, horses, turkeys and approximately 75,000 people will descend on Xenia this week for the 183rd Greene County Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Saturday. Greene County has the oldest continuing fair west of the Allegheny Mountains, fair representative Kala Benton said. “We’ve...
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
